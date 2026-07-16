Abdeslam Ouaddou denies North African links and pledges his future to Orlando Pirates - 'I am back, recharged and I am 2,000%'
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Dismissing the North African departure rumours
Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou has hit back at suggestions that he was looking for an exit strategy following his incredible debut season in Soweto.
After guiding the Sea Robbers to their first league title in 14 years and securing three trophies in a single term, the coach's admission of fatigue in May led many to believe he was considering offers from Europe and the Maghreb region.
Speaking from the club’s pre-season base at the Marbella Football Centre in Malaga, Spain, Ouaddou was firm in his stance.
"I have read a lot of things like ‘the coach has a lot of offers in North Africa and in Europe’.
"No! People have to understand that I am very loyal to Irvin Khoza and Mpumi and Nkosana.
"I have a lot of respect for these people because they gave me the opportunity to lead such a big club.
"It’s not given to anybody, so I must be very loyal," the coach explained.
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Recharging the batteries for a new title charge
The intensity of the Premier Soccer League and the demands of the Ghost can take a toll on any tactician, and Ouaddou was refreshingly honest about the mental and physical drain of the previous campaign.
However, he was quick to point out that a period of rest has completely transformed his outlook ahead of the 2026/27 season, dismissing any idea that his original comments meant he wanted to quit.
“I was just being honest with people; I felt tired because to lead such a fantastic club with fantastic fans, who are demanding, isn’t easy,” Ouaddou told SuperSport Bet.
“So, I don’t understand why some people didn’t understand that a coach can be tired, but it’s fine...I am back, and I recharged all my batteries. I am not 100% [energised], I am 2,000%.”
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Pre-season testing in Spanish conditions
While the coach focuses on his long-term commitment, his squad is currently being put through their paces in Europe.
Pirates recently played out a -1-1 draw against Spanish second-tier outfit Cordoba.
Boitumelo Radiopane found the back of the net for the Buccaneers, and the young forward was quick to credit the collective philosophy installed by Ouaddou.
“The goal that we scored wasn’t me alone; it was because we pressed as a team as we were obviously trailing, so we had to push,” Radiopane noted after the stalemate.
The emphasis on high-pressing and physical conditioning remains a hallmark of Ouaddou's approach as he prepares his side to defend their domestic crown and compete on the continent.
A packed schedule ahead of domestic return
The Buccaneers are not slowing down in their preparations, with several high-profile friendlies lined up before they return to South African soil.
Pirates will face Cadiz this Saturday, followed by a glamour tie against Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad on Tuesday.
The Spanish tour continues against Las Palmas before concluding with a fixture against Saudi top-flight side Neom on July 24.
This rigorous schedule is designed to ensure that the squad matches their manager's "2,000%" energy levels.
With potential moves to North Africa firmly off the table and the board's backing secured, Ouaddou looks set to continue his project of restoring Orlando Pirates to the pinnacle of African football, starting with a statement of intent during their stay in Malaga.
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