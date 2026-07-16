Abdeslam Ouaddou denies North African links and pledges his future to Orlando Pirates - 'I am back, recharged and I am 2,000%'

Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou has hit back at suggestions that he was looking for an exit strategy following his incredible debut season in Soweto.

After guiding the Sea Robbers to their first league title in 14 years and securing three trophies in a single term, the coach's admission of fatigue in May led many to believe he was considering offers from Europe and the Maghreb region.

Speaking from the club’s pre-season base at the Marbella Football Centre in Malaga, Spain, Ouaddou was firm in his stance.

"I have read a lot of things like ‘the coach has a lot of offers in North Africa and in Europe’.

"No! People have to understand that I am very loyal to Irvin Khoza and Mpumi and Nkosana.

"I have a lot of respect for these people because they gave me the opportunity to lead such a big club.

"It’s not given to anybody, so I must be very loyal," the coach explained.