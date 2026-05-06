Abdeslam Ouaddou credits 'collective project' as Orlando Pirates star sweeps PSL monthly awards - 'Oswin Appollis is shining through his teammates'

Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis has taken centre stage in the Premier Soccer League, sweeping April’s honours after a sensational run of form.

The Buccaneers attacker scooped the Player of the Month and the Goal of the Month awards.

It was a month of total authority for the former Polokwane City man, who ripped through defences during a blistering four-match purple patch.

Appollis stood head and shoulders above the rest as the division’s standout force.







