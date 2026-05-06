Abdeslam Ouaddou credits 'collective project' as Orlando Pirates star sweeps PSL monthly awards - 'Oswin Appollis is shining through his teammates'
Appollis sweeps the April accolade
Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis has taken centre stage in the Premier Soccer League, sweeping April’s honours after a sensational run of form.
The Buccaneers attacker scooped the Player of the Month and the Goal of the Month awards.
It was a month of total authority for the former Polokwane City man, who ripped through defences during a blistering four-match purple patch.
Appollis stood head and shoulders above the rest as the division’s standout force.
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Ouaddou stresses the collective effort
Despite the individual spotlight falling on Appollis, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains adamant that the success belongs to the entire squad.
Speaking on the recognition, Ouaddou was keen to shift the focus toward the team's tactical framework.
“I like to speak about the collective project. For me, all the time, it’s the most important because Appollis is shining among the collective, through his teammates,” the Pirates coach explained, as per FARPost, highlighting the importance of the system in allowing individual stars to flourish.
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Special talent in the final third
While Ouaddou is a firm believer in the group dynamic, he did not hold back in his admiration for the technical quality Appollis has added to the Soweto Giants.
The winger's ability to decide games in tight moments has been the catalyst for Pirates' recent surge in form and clinical nature in front of goal.
“I cannot avoid or forget to say that he is a fantastic player; he brings something special in the team technically, in terms of finishing in the last third.
"He is somebody who has creativity, which is important in the team,” he added.
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The creative core driving the Buccaneers
Appollis is not the only creative spark in the side, and Ouaddou was quick to name-check other key members of his attacking arsenal.
The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, and Andre de Jong have formed a formidable squad partnership that has made Pirates one of the most dangerous offensive units in the PSL.
The Bucs coach believes that having multiple match-winners is essential for breaking down defensive blocks in the South African top flight.
“Like the game can be closed and you can put all your plans that you have that you can imagine, but sometimes you need these kind of players, like Rele, Appollis, like Tito [Maswanganyi], Andre de Jong as well.
"These kind of players can bring you some creativity in the last third,” the coach noted.