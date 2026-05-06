Abdeslam Ouaddou challenges Hugo Broos to recall Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine to Bafana Bafana ahead of FIFA World Cup preliminary squad announcement deadline

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been in inspired form for the Sea Robbers, playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling PSL title race.

During Pirates' recent 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, Chaine was once again the hero, matching a prestigious PSL record by securing his 18th clean sheet of the campaign.

By keeping the Stellies' attack at bay, Chaine equalled the record held by Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

More significantly for the Pirates faithful, he surpassed Moeneeb Josephs’ long-standing club record of 17 clean sheets, which was set during the historic 2009/10 treble-winning season.

His performances have been the foundation upon which Pirates have built their late title charge, moving them within just two points of Sundowns with three matches remaining.







