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Abdeslam Ouaddou challenges Hugo Broos to recall Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine to Bafana Bafana ahead of FIFA World Cup preliminary squad announcement deadline
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Chaine rewriting the history books at Soweto giants
The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been in inspired form for the Sea Robbers, playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling PSL title race.
During Pirates' recent 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, Chaine was once again the hero, matching a prestigious PSL record by securing his 18th clean sheet of the campaign.
By keeping the Stellies' attack at bay, Chaine equalled the record held by Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.
More significantly for the Pirates faithful, he surpassed Moeneeb Josephs’ long-standing club record of 17 clean sheets, which was set during the historic 2009/10 treble-winning season.
His performances have been the foundation upon which Pirates have built their late title charge, moving them within just two points of Sundowns with three matches remaining.
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Ouaddou issues a plea to Bafana boss Hugo Broos
Speaking in the wake of the victory over Stellenbosch, Ouaddou could not hide his admiration for his goalkeeper, particularly after Chaine was a shock omission from the Bafana Bafana squad during the last FIFA international window.
Despite his domestic dominance, Chaine was left out of the side that faced Panama in back-to-back friendlies, a decision that raised many eyebrows in the local football community.
“Chaine is an important player for us, and I’m happy for him that he broke the [club] record; we still have some games [left],” Ouaddou said as per FARPost.
“I hope that, definitely, Hugo Broos, coach of the national team, will see his performance, and I really hope he will be part of the national team in the USA.
"He deserves it, and he’s working hard for that. Makgopa also did well today [Tuesday], so I’m happy for him.”
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The race for the World Cup and the PSL title
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the pressure is mounting on Broos to select players on merit rather than reputation.
Chaine, who is the reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Season, has arguably been the most consistent performer in his position over the last 12 months.
His ability to deliver in high-pressure games has kept Pirates in a title race that many thought would be over months ago.
As the Buccaneers prepare for the final stretch of the season, the focus remains on catching the Brazilians at the top of the table.
However, for Chaine, the individual goal of representing South Africa on the world stage remains a driving force.
Whether his record-breaking exploits are enough to convince Broos remains to be seen, but his club manager believes the evidence is now impossible to ignore.
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What's next for Sipho Chaine?
With Pirates left with three matches against Magesi FC, Durban City FC, and Orbit College, Chaine will be aiming to continue his fine form to make a return to the national team set-up.
The former Chippa United goalie is fresh from reaching 18 clean sheets in the current campaign.
With the 29-year-old on course to win Goalkeeper of the Season for two years in a row, Broos is under pressure to include the goal minder in his preliminary squad for the World Cup, which will be announced on the 13th of May.
In the previous FIFA break, the former Cameroon national team coach dropped Chaine for Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner for two international friendlies against Panama.
However, Leaner has been struggling for regular playing minutes in the past few matches at Babina Noko, which opens a window for the Bucs star to reclaim his Bafana spot.