Abdeslam Ouaddou can 'smell' the Premier Soccer League trophy after Orlando Pirates 'fantastic' victory over Magesi cuts Mamelodi Sundowns lead to three points

Magesi were blown away in a ruthless 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

The Sea Robbers came out firing from the first whistle, with Patrick Maswanganyi striking early inside eight minutes to stamp their authority.

Pirates kept their foot firmly on the accelerator and doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Kamogelo Sebelebele calmly found the back of the net.

Armed with a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break, the Soweto giants showed no mercy after halftime, piling more misery on Dikwena Tša Meetse.

Sebelebele’s dangerous run into the box forced Mzwandile Buthelezi into a costly challenge that could have gone either way, but the referee pointed to the spot.

Oswin Appollis stepped up and coolly sent Mbali Tshabalala the wrong way to put the Mayfair side firmly in cruise control.

On the final whistle, with a 19th clean sheet of the season, Sipho Chaine emerged as the new record holder, after breaking Ronwen Williams' previous best of 18 clean sheets in a single league campaign.



