Backpage
Abdeslam Ouaddou can 'smell' the Premier Soccer League trophy after Orlando Pirates 'fantastic' victory over Magesi cuts Mamelodi Sundowns lead to three points
- Backpagepix
How the match unfolded
Magesi were blown away in a ruthless 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.
The Sea Robbers came out firing from the first whistle, with Patrick Maswanganyi striking early inside eight minutes to stamp their authority.
Pirates kept their foot firmly on the accelerator and doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Kamogelo Sebelebele calmly found the back of the net.
Armed with a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break, the Soweto giants showed no mercy after halftime, piling more misery on Dikwena Tša Meetse.
Sebelebele’s dangerous run into the box forced Mzwandile Buthelezi into a costly challenge that could have gone either way, but the referee pointed to the spot.
Oswin Appollis stepped up and coolly sent Mbali Tshabalala the wrong way to put the Mayfair side firmly in cruise control.
On the final whistle, with a 19th clean sheet of the season, Sipho Chaine emerged as the new record holder, after breaking Ronwen Williams' previous best of 18 clean sheets in a single league campaign.
- Backpagepix
Pirates close the gap in Polokwane
Orlando Pirates kept their title hopes firmly alive with the victory, responding well to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier 7-4 win over Siwelele that had, temporarily at least, extended their lead in the standings to six points.
Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou admitted that facing a side fighting for their top-flight lives presented its own challenges, but praised his team's focus.
“It was not easy like I told you when you’re playing against a team that’s trying to save his status in the PSL, but we start well, we start well.
"We scored two goals early it allowed us to have some space,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
- Asidlali
Building on the Diski Challenge success
The first team's victory came on a historic day for the club, as the Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge side were officially crowned champions for the first time earlier that afternoon.
Ouaddou is hopeful that this achievement acts as a catalyst for the senior squad to end their long wait for league glory, which has lasted nearly a decade and a half.
“I think we were very proud of them, but you know I think it’s a process, it’s a process of the club," he explained.
"This project of Orlando Pirates is well managed by fantastic people who knows football.
I’m not surprised about the title of the DDC and let’s hope we pray good to maybe follow their path,” the coach said.
He emphasised that the club's structure is designed for this kind of sustained success at all levels
- Backpagepix
The final push for the Premiership title
With only two matches remaining in the campaign, the Moroccan tactician senses that a historic moment is near for The Ghost.
The victory over Magesi has provided the momentum needed to chase down Sundowns in the final weeks, and Ouaddou is determined to reward the supporters who have waited since 2012 to see the Buccaneers sit at the top of South African football.
“We still have two games and definitely we want to make happy our fans. You know, 15 years or 14 years without a title – I think we start to smell it, we’re close but we cannot touch the trophy," Ouaddou noted.
"So, we still have two games – we’ll see what happens – credit has to be given to the fantastic [fans] that really helped us and we’re going to fight for them until the end."
- Backpage
How the fans reacted on social media to the result
Honestly speaking, Orlando Pirates deserve to win this league title. They have the best defence, not sellouts like Mamelodi Sundowns. The best defence always wins you the title. Congratulations Buccaneers. We will come fetch it next season - GreatMaestrojoy
Jomo needs to apologise to Tito mahn - Thartch
We bought Chipezeze to fake illness 😂😂😂😂😂 - Sir_M_Charles
Don’t tell me otherwise, Tito is better than Mshishi, and Sebelebele is better than Mudau this season - ZukzFranco
We benefited there. That wasn’t a penalty 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Gretchen_Ndou
Others score 7 goals, we simply score 3 and our GD is reinstated. Work smart and not hard... Sizwe Shapzin Mnisi