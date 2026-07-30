Abdeslam Ouaddou believes 'the story of Relebohile Mofokeng, the story of Mbekezeli Mbokazi' will be the journey of Nkosikhona Ndaba and new signing Neo Rapoo

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken passionately about the club's unique identity, comparing the trajectory of new signing Neo Rapoo to that of established stars like Relebohile Mofokeng.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, the former Marumo Gallants mentor explained that the Soweto giants represent more than just a football team; they are a vital social platform for South African talent.

The coach remains convinced that the club’s ability to scout players from remote villages and polish them for the global stage is what sets them apart in the Betway Premiership.

Addressing the press, Ouaddou offered a deep insight into the club’s philosophy.

"I think you know better than me the club of Orlando Pirates.

"They are very involved in the social matter and what I like is, they give the platform to local players.

"They can scout them from far away from Johannesburg.

"Sometimes they can find a player in the village and it's the beauty of football and they make them grow, grow, grow until they send them abroad.

"For me, the story of [Relebohile] Mofokeng, the story of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and the story of other players to be at the World Cup and to see them playing at such a high level.

"This is the story of Pirates, and they continue like that," Ouaddou said.