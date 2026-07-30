Abdeslam Ouaddou believes 'the story of Relebohile Mofokeng, the story of Mbekezeli Mbokazi' will be the journey of Nkosikhona Ndaba and new signing Neo Rapoo
- Backpage
The blueprint for developmental success
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken passionately about the club's unique identity, comparing the trajectory of new signing Neo Rapoo to that of established stars like Relebohile Mofokeng.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, the former Marumo Gallants mentor explained that the Soweto giants represent more than just a football team; they are a vital social platform for South African talent.
The coach remains convinced that the club’s ability to scout players from remote villages and polish them for the global stage is what sets them apart in the Betway Premiership.
Addressing the press, Ouaddou offered a deep insight into the club’s philosophy.
"I think you know better than me the club of Orlando Pirates.
"They are very involved in the social matter and what I like is, they give the platform to local players.
"They can scout them from far away from Johannesburg.
"Sometimes they can find a player in the village and it's the beauty of football and they make them grow, grow, grow until they send them abroad.
"For me, the story of [Relebohile] Mofokeng, the story of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and the story of other players to be at the World Cup and to see them playing at such a high level.
"This is the story of Pirates, and they continue like that," Ouaddou said.
- Backpagepix
Rapoo’s immediate impact in pre-season
One player who has specifically caught the eye of the Moroccan coach is Neo Rapoo.
The young left-back, who arrived from Siwelele FC but was nurtured in the SuperSport United development structures, has wasted no time in making his presence felt during the gruelling pre-season training sessions.
Competing for a starting berth against the likes of Deon Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba, Rapoo has demonstrated the technical and physical attributes required to thrive in Ouaddou’s demanding tactical system.
Ouaddou was effusive in his praise for the new arrival's potential to reach the highest level of the game.
"Rapoo is part of this process, like the other players, young players. I think you have to understand Pirates is a family.
"I felt this feeling the first day that I signed for that club and from the board inside the club you can see this kindness.
"They take care about you, and they want you to be successful, whoever came in the club," the coach added.
- Backpagepix
Legacy and the role of senior players
A significant factor in the integration of young talents like Rapoo and Ndaba has been the welcoming environment provided by the club’s veteran players.
Ouaddou, who enjoyed a distinguished 17-year playing career in Europe and Africa, highlighted the rare culture of mentorship present at Orlando Pirates.
While many senior players at other clubs might feel threatened by the arrival of talented youngsters, the Buccaneers' leadership group appears to have embraced the responsibility of preparing their successors for the rigours of professional football.
This internal harmony is seen as a key driver for the club’s sustained success and development goals.
The coach further elaborated on this unique dynamic within the dressing room: "The senior players, they have this legacy.
"They have this legacy and they are honest people. Because I’ve been playing football for 17 years and I can tell you that sometimes it not the case because when there are new players coming, they are coming, to take positions.
"But here, the senior players, they're fighting to keep their position, which is good for me.
"And in the same times, they welcome them in the club and they help them to set them in the club so Rapoo is one of them I see him really the next with the Nkosinkhona [Ndaba] the next international players."
- Orlando Pirates
Tactical demands and international aspirations
Looking ahead to the technical requirements of his game model, Ouaddou stressed that both Rapoo and Ndaba possess the specific modern full-back qualities he requires.
In an era where defenders are expected to contribute heavily to the attack, the duo has shown an ability to combine effectively in the final third and deliver quality service into the box.
With Pirates expected to compete on four fronts this season, the rotation of these high-energy players will be crucial for maintaining the intensity that Ouaddou demands from his starting eleven.
Providing a final breakdown of Rapoo’s tactical profile, the Moroccan strategist concluded: "They are full of quality, in terms of capacity to repeat efforts, and if you see our game model it's very demanding they're able to combine in the last third.
"They're playing high. They're able to score, they're able to give you a fantastic cross and the particularity of Rapoo is somebody who is able to be efficient in the set pieces.
"So, I think he will bring his competences to our group, as you know we have a lot of games.
"I'm sure he will be successful and overall, he is a top man and very professional," Ouaddou concluded.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting