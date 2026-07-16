Abdeslam Ouaddou backed to bring out the best in Orlando Pirates youngster Mpho Padime - 'He can rise like Relebohile Mofokeng'

Orlando Pirates fans have grown accustomed to seeing young talent flourish in recent seasons, with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Thabiso Sesane making seamless transitions from the academy to the first team.

Now, all eyes are on 18-year-old midfielder Mpho Padime, affectionately known as 'Phopho', who is currently with the senior squad for their pre-season camp in Spain.

Padime was an instrumental figure in the Pirates' DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] success last term, showcasing a level of technical ability that has long been the hallmark of the club's finest creators.

His inclusion in the travelling party to Europe suggests that the technical team views him as a serious contender for first-team minutes in the upcoming Betway Premiership campaign.