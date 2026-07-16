Abdeslam Ouaddou backed to bring out the best in Orlando Pirates youngster Mpho Padime - 'He can rise like Relebohile Mofokeng'
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The next generation of Buccaneers
Orlando Pirates fans have grown accustomed to seeing young talent flourish in recent seasons, with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Thabiso Sesane making seamless transitions from the academy to the first team.
Now, all eyes are on 18-year-old midfielder Mpho Padime, affectionately known as 'Phopho', who is currently with the senior squad for their pre-season camp in Spain.
Padime was an instrumental figure in the Pirates' DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] success last term, showcasing a level of technical ability that has long been the hallmark of the club's finest creators.
His inclusion in the travelling party to Europe suggests that the technical team views him as a serious contender for first-team minutes in the upcoming Betway Premiership campaign.
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Ouaddou the mentor for 'Phopho'
While South African football has often struggled to integrate flamboyant, high-skill players into rigid tactical systems, Benedict Vilakazi believes that Padime is in the perfect environment to buck that trend.
The legendary 'Tso' has placed his faith in Abdeslam Ouaddou to provide the necessary tactical discipline without stifling the youngster's natural flair.
Speaking on the omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel, Vilakazi expressed his optimism regarding the partnership between the mentor and the protégé.
"I like him. I saw him play in the DDC.
"I hope they are going to give him a chance to see if he can rise like the likes of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, [Thabiso] Sesane, [Relebohile] Mofokeng.
"Can he do wonders?
"I love skilful players and I trust coach Ouaddou, he supports young players," Vilakazi said.
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Coaching the talent
Vilakazi, who remains the club's all-time record goalscorer, is particularly impressed by Ouaddou's approach to player development.
He revealed details of a personal conversation with the coach that gave him confidence in how Padime will be handled as he navigates the difficult jump from reserve football to the professional ranks.
"I was lucky that on our way, coming back [on a flight from France], we had a chat, me and him [Ouaddou].
"It amazed me how much he knows me and the contribution I made in the game.
"A coach like that would have time to talk to him," Vilakazi explained.
This personal touch is seen as vital for a teenager trying to find his feet in one of Africa's most demanding environments.
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Refining the raw skill
The challenge for any young South African playmaker is knowing when to entertain and when to be efficient.
Vilakazi maintains that while Padime was born with the "it" factor, only elite coaching will determine if he reaches the heights of the superstars who came before him at the Soweto giants.
"He's good at talking.
"He will give him coaching, he will understand when to use the speed and when not to use the speed, when to dribble and when not to dribble, when to carry… all those things need coaching.
"You are born with that talent, but you need proper coaching," added 'Tso'.
With the Spanish pre-season tour serving as the ultimate proving ground, Padime has the perfect platform to show he is ready for the big stage.
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