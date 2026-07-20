Abdeslam Ouaddou assesses Orlando Pirates readiness to defend their PSL crown - 'I think we are cruising nicely'

Orlando Pirates are currently stationed in Marbella for the third consecutive year, utilising the world-class facilities in Spain to lay the groundwork for a challenging domestic and continental campaign.

Speaking on the tactical progress made by his squad, Ouaddou told SuperSportBET:

“I think the players gave me really good answers [against Cadiz], as reported by FARPost.

"We can see that step by step, we are increasing the intensity.

"We are close to the intensity of the league, and we are starting in two weeks.

"So, I have seen a lot of interesting things, firstly, defensively and team spirit."



