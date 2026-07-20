Abdeslam Ouaddou assesses Orlando Pirates readiness to defend their PSL crown - 'I think we are cruising nicely'
Positive progress on Spanish soil
Orlando Pirates are currently stationed in Marbella for the third consecutive year, utilising the world-class facilities in Spain to lay the groundwork for a challenging domestic and continental campaign.
Speaking on the tactical progress made by his squad, Ouaddou told SuperSportBET:
“I think the players gave me really good answers [against Cadiz], as reported by FARPost.
"We can see that step by step, we are increasing the intensity.
"We are close to the intensity of the league, and we are starting in two weeks.
"So, I have seen a lot of interesting things, firstly, defensively and team spirit."
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Integrating new faces and youth
The pre-season tour has served as a vital integration period for a host of new signings and academy graduates.
Players such as Matome Mmolai, Neo Rapoo, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, and Gamphani Lungu have all been handed minutes to showcase their readiness for the first team.
Ouaddou emphasised the importance of building match fitness across the entire roster, noting: “The fact that we have played many players because in the previous game [against Cordoba], we played one team, and again we gave chances to some players, now with one hour.
"Step by step, the objective is to come close to 90 minutes, and in the next games, we are starting to give more game time to [more] players."
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Defensive concerns and early lapses
Despite the overall positive mood in the camp, the former Fulham defender was quick to point out that there are still areas requiring significant improvement.
Ouaddou was particularly critical of the team's concentration levels during the opening exchanges of their matches.
The coach did not hide his frustration regarding the avoidable goal conceded in the opening ten minutes of the Cadiz fixture.
“Maybe if I’m to be a bit disappointed, it’s how we started the game [against Cádiz CF], the first 10 minutes, and I said to the guys, we are close to starting the league, and we need to concentrate since the beginning of games,” added Ouaddou.
Testing the limits against elite opposition
The Buccaneers still have a rigorous schedule ahead of them before they pack their bags for South Africa.
The level of opposition will remain high, providing the perfect litmus test for a squad aiming to dominate on multiple fronts this year.
Ouaddou believes that facing Spanish sides has provided his team with the physical and technical challenge necessary to simulate the rigours of the Premiership.
Pirates are scheduled to play three more friendly matches before concluding their European tour.
They are set to face Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad, followed by a clash with UD Las Palmas, before ending their stay against Neom SC.
“When we came here to Spain, we knew that we were not going to face easy games," Ouaddou said.
"All the Spanish teams are able to play. They have a very strong physical side, and I think my team gave me very good answers.
"It’s what we are going to face in the PSL. So I think we are cruising nicely, and we are just going to give some rest to the players, and I’m very happy.”
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