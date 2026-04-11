Abdeslam Ouaddou adamant Orlando Pirates are NOT out of PSL race despite dropping two points - 'Guys fight till the end'

Richards Bay were determined to get something from high-flying Orlando Pirates in the latest South African top-tier fixture.

The Sea Robbers came from behind twice to get a point in a 2-2 draw thanks to strikes from Oswin Appollis and Lebone Seema. Thulani Gumede and Lindokuhle Zikhali had scored for the Natal Rich Boys.

Bucs have 55 points from 24 games, one less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away in Tunisia for CAF Champions League assignment against Esperance.