Abdeslam Ouaddou adamant Orlando Pirates are NOT out of PSL race despite dropping two points - 'Guys fight till the end'
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The Richards Bay show
Richards Bay were determined to get something from high-flying Orlando Pirates in the latest South African top-tier fixture.
The Sea Robbers came from behind twice to get a point in a 2-2 draw thanks to strikes from Oswin Appollis and Lebone Seema. Thulani Gumede and Lindokuhle Zikhali had scored for the Natal Rich Boys.
Bucs have 55 points from 24 games, one less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away in Tunisia for CAF Champions League assignment against Esperance.
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Unlucky Pirates?
“We knew that it would be difficult here. Every time we come here or play Richards Bay, it’s always tight,” Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stated.
“We knew that it would be difficult, when you concede one goal, and you come back. It’s the first time that I think we conceded a second goal like that, and after we come back.
“The guys did everything to win that game. I think there’s a little bit of disappointment. I think it’s two points lost in this race, but let’s work until the end," he continued.
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Ouaddou adamant it is not over
“A lot of people can think that it’s over, but we don’t think like that; we have to play until the end," the Moroccan added.
"Our plan was not to concede and have a lot of clean sheets, but unfortunately today [Friday] that area was a little bit weak, and when you concede two goals here, it’s very difficult to score three.”
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Chiefs to determine Pirates' fate?
Interestingly, both Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates haven't finished with Kaizer Chiefs, who are seemingly getting their footing after struggles in the last two or so months.
Amakhosi will surely have a massive role to play as far as the league title is concerned.