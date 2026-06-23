Aaron Mokoena urges Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams to embrace World Cup spotlight - 'He has earned that respect'
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The weight of the captain's armband
Aaron Mokoena, who captained Bafana Bafana at the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup, understands better than most the immense pressure that comes with wearing the captain’s armband on football’s biggest stage.
Speaking to the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Mokoena reflected on that historic period, as he remains deeply moved by the nation's unity.
"There are so many memories, but one that stands out is being taken on an open-top bus through the streets of Sandton to greet South Africans ahead of the tournament," he said.
"Normally, those kinds of parades are reserved for celebrations, so we were initially reluctant, but looking back, it was the right decision.
"The country was united, excited and fully behind us. It felt like we were part of something much bigger than football.
"Then there was walking out for the opening match against Mexico at Soccer City.
"The atmosphere was unbelievable — the vuvuzelas, the packed stadium and the energy from the supporters. Those moments still give me goosebumps today.”
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Mentoring the next generation of leaders
He has closely followed the rise of Ronwen Williams, noting that the Sundowns shot-stopper has all the credentials to lead Bafana with distinction.
Offering direct advice to the current captain, Mokoena said: "Ronwen should embrace the moment.
"There is a reason he has played at the FIFA Club World Cup, been recognised among the world’s best goalkeepers and was instrumental for Sundowns in the Champions League.
"He has earned that respect. My advice is simple: enjoy the occasion, but remember you are representing your family, teammates, country and an entire continent.
"Captaining your nation at a World Cup is one of football’s greatest honours and responsibilities."
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The Sundowns influence
The legendary defender was quick to point out that the domestic dominance of Sundowns is a massive advantage for the national team.
Mokoena believes the continental battles Sundowns face in Africa prepare them perfectly for the rigours of a World Cup.
"When you have players who have won the CAF Champions League, played at the Club World Cup and delivered consistently, it gives you confidence," Mokoena explained.
"They understand what pressure at the highest level means.
"Experience matters in tournament football and you do not win two stars and dominate African football without developing a winning mentality."
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A new era for African football
Looking ahead to the expanded World Cup format, which will see 10 African nations competing, Mokoena is optimistic about the continent's chances of breaking new ground.
"We are fortunate to have 10 African teams because it creates opportunity and belief," Mokoena concluded.
"Morocco showed what is possible by reaching the semi-finals at the last tournament.
"I believe another African nation can go even further.
"With the expanded format, Africa has a real chance to make a major impact. The world knows our talent — now it is about showing it consistently."