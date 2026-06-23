Aaron Mokoena urges Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams to embrace World Cup spotlight - 'He has earned that respect'

Aaron Mokoena, who captained Bafana Bafana at the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup, understands better than most the immense pressure that comes with wearing the captain’s armband on football’s biggest stage.

Speaking to the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Mokoena reflected on that historic period, as he remains deeply moved by the nation's unity.

"There are so many memories, but one that stands out is being taken on an open-top bus through the streets of Sandton to greet South Africans ahead of the tournament," he said.

"Normally, those kinds of parades are reserved for celebrations, so we were initially reluctant, but looking back, it was the right decision.

"The country was united, excited and fully behind us. It felt like we were part of something much bigger than football.

"Then there was walking out for the opening match against Mexico at Soccer City.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable — the vuvuzelas, the packed stadium and the energy from the supporters. Those moments still give me goosebumps today.”



