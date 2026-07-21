Aaron Mokoena offers reality check to Relebohile Mofokeng after Union Saint-Gilloise move - 'He’s going to have to be 10 times better than the local players'
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The challenge of being a foreign player
Relebohile Mofokeng is currently embarking on a fresh adventure in Belgium after securing a significant move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal.
Having experienced the demands of Belgian football firsthand, Arron Mokoena believes Mofokeng's biggest challenge will not be his ability, but adapting to the expectations that come with being a foreign player.
The former Bafana Bafana captain stressed that overseas recruits are judged by a different standard, insisting they are expected to make an immediate impact and consistently outperform local talent if they want to earn the trust of supporters, teammates and coaches.
Mokoena emphasised that while the 21-year-old possesses the talent to succeed, he will need to combine his natural ability with hard work and consistency to carve out a successful career in Europe.
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'Be 10 times better than local players'
"The first thing he must understand is that he’s a foreigner," Mokoena told iDiski Times.
"He’s going to have to be 10 times better than the local players.
"They accept foreign players who are exceptional.
"They accept foreign players who work hard. They accept foreign players who deliver.
"Average simply won’t do. It’s not enough just to be talented. You’ve got to show them every single week."
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Building a connection with the supporters
Beyond the physical and technical demands of the pitch, Mokoena suggested that winning over the fan base will be vital for Mofokeng’s long-term integration.
"He just needs to be himself," he added.
"The talent he has, now is the time to let it out. He mustn’t hide.
"If he plays well, he’ll win the supporters. And once you’ve won the supporters, you settle much quicker.
"When you’re playing every week, and the supporters accept you, settling becomes much easier. If you aren’t playing, then every day feels longer."
Belgium's diversity can help Mofokeng
Mofokeng has already made a positive first impression in Belgium after providing an assist in Union SG's pre-season draw against PSV Eindhoven.
While the 21-year-old has shown encouraging signs in his first outing, Mokoena believes consistency over the course of the season will be the true test.
He also feels Belgium's diverse football environment will help the youngster settle into his new surroundings.
"There are a lot of African people in Belgium," Mokoena concluded.
"He won’t struggle to find people he relates to. When you’re a foreigner, you naturally connect with other foreign players.
"That helps you settle much quicker."
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