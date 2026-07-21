Aaron Mokoena offers reality check to Relebohile Mofokeng after Union Saint-Gilloise move - 'He’s going to have to be 10 times better than the local players'

Relebohile Mofokeng is currently embarking on a fresh adventure in Belgium after securing a significant move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal.

Having experienced the demands of Belgian football firsthand, Arron Mokoena believes Mofokeng's biggest challenge will not be his ability, but adapting to the expectations that come with being a foreign player.

The former Bafana Bafana captain stressed that overseas recruits are judged by a different standard, insisting they are expected to make an immediate impact and consistently outperform local talent if they want to earn the trust of supporters, teammates and coaches.

Mokoena emphasised that while the 21-year-old possesses the talent to succeed, he will need to combine his natural ability with hard work and consistency to carve out a successful career in Europe.