A vote of no confidence for Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine & co? Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune insists, 'The standard of goalkeeping has dropped' and asks 'What can I do to help?'

Itumeleng Khune has issued a worrying verdict about the goalkeeping situation in South Africa.

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper says the goalkeepers have deteriorated in standards.

This comes despite Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos looking satisfied with what he has ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Renaldo Leaner are in the national side.

There was an outcry over the snubbing of Orlando Pirates custodian Sipho Chaine, in a show of the wide options Broos seems to have.

The Belgian stated he could have called up Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen had he not been injured.