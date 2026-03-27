A vote of no confidence for Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine & co? Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune insists, 'The standard of goalkeeping has dropped' and asks 'What can I do to help?'
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Broos' pool of goalkeepers
Itumeleng Khune has issued a worrying verdict about the goalkeeping situation in South Africa.
The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper says the goalkeepers have deteriorated in standards.
This comes despite Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos looking satisfied with what he has ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
South Africa captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Renaldo Leaner are in the national side.
There was an outcry over the snubbing of Orlando Pirates custodian Sipho Chaine, in a show of the wide options Broos seems to have.
The Belgian stated he could have called up Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen had he not been injured.
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Khune's take on SA goalkeeping standards
“The standard of goalkeeping has dropped,” Khune told iDiski Times.
“That’s because we have a lack of goalkeeper coaches in the country. So that’s why I said, ‘What can I do differently to help?’
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Khune's project to train keepers
“Obviously, we want to open more doors for goalkeeper coaches that are not recognised out there,” added Khune.
“And hopefully, when someone hears that this goalkeeper is working with Itu at the Distribution 101 Goalkeeping Academy, it will open doors so that those goalkeepers can improve the standard of our goalkeeping in the country.”
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PSL keepers' clean sheet chart
Khune has yet to qualify his remarks, and his utterances can be countered by presenting what look like impressive outings by goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League.
Chaine leads the clean sheets chart by avoiding conceding in 15 league games this season.
Durban City's Darren Keet has not shipped in goals in 12 PSL matches, while Petersen stands on 11 clean sheets, and Goss has gone for 10 games unbreached.