Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss & Sipho Chaine, Bafana Bafana, September 2024BackPagePix
Khothatso Leballo

A vote of no confidence for Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine & co? Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune insists, 'The standard of goalkeeping has dropped' and asks 'What can I do to help?'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
I. Khune
S. Mbule
R. Williams
R. Goss
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
South Africa vs Panama
South Africa
Panama
Friendlies

The legendary goalkeeper has taken a serious look at the current goalkeeping situation in South Africa, raising concerns about the overall level. While his verdict might be discouraging, he has proposed possible solutions that he believes could help improve the situation. However, his assessment and suggestions are likely to spark debate among fans and experts alike.

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Broos' pool of goalkeepers

    Itumeleng Khune has issued a worrying verdict about the goalkeeping situation in South Africa.

    The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper says the goalkeepers have deteriorated in standards.

    This comes despite Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos looking satisfied with what he has ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    South Africa captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Renaldo Leaner are in the national side.

    There was an outcry over the snubbing of Orlando Pirates custodian Sipho Chaine, in a show of the wide options Broos seems to have.

    The Belgian stated he could have called up Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen had he not been injured. 

    • Advertisement
  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    Khune's take on SA goalkeeping standards

    “The standard of goalkeeping has dropped,” Khune told iDiski Times.  

    “That’s because we have a lack of goalkeeper coaches in the country. So that’s why I said, ‘What can I do differently to help?’

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    Khune's project to train keepers

    “Obviously, we want to open more doors for goalkeeper coaches that are not recognised out there,” added Khune.  

    “And hopefully, when someone hears that this goalkeeper is working with Itu at the Distribution 101 Goalkeeping Academy, it will open doors so that those goalkeepers can improve the standard of our goalkeeping in the country.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    PSL keepers' clean sheet chart

    Khune has yet to qualify his remarks, and his utterances can be countered by presenting what look like impressive outings by goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League.

    Chaine leads the clean sheets chart by avoiding conceding in 15 league games this season.

    Durban City's Darren Keet has not shipped in goals in 12 PSL matches, while Petersen stands on 11 clean sheets, and Goss has gone for 10 games unbreached. 