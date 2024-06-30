Siyethemba Sithebe of Kaizer Chiefs, May 2024.BackPagePix
Celine Abrahams

A two-year deal! How Kaizer Chiefs broke their promise to Siyethemba Sithebe

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiSifiso HlantiKeagan Dolly

The 31-year-old was set to stay with the Glamour Boys for the 2024-25 season, but plans shifted when he was unexpectedly released.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs show intention to keep Sithebe
  • The club changes tune & release the player
  • His agent speaks out on turn of events 
Article continues below