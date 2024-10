South Africa remained on course to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a big win over the Red Devils.

Bafana Bafana hammered Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 to go top of Group K in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

It was a match in which midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored a brace despite being frozen by his club Mamelodi Sundowns.

GOAL takes a look at what fans said in reaction to Friday's match.