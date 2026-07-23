A surprise: 23 million signatures to expel Argentina from the World Cup "for life"!

Spain are champions of the world for the second time in their history. They beat Argentina in the final of the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, courtesy of a single Ferran Torres strike in the 106th minute at MetLife Stadium, teed up by Nico Williams.

Slovenia's Slavko Vincic took charge of a final littered with controversy. Argentina's Mac Allister and Nicolas Tagliafico both escaped cards for fouls many felt warranted one, while Spain saw two goals chalked off, from Nico Williams and Ferran Torres.

Defeat denied Lionel Messi one last title before his final dance. The Argentina captain has said he will end his international career with his country, and the Inter Miami man also missed out on the Golden Boot and the tournament's all-time top scorer crown, both of which went to Kylian Mbappe on a tally of 22 goals.

England took bronze, their finest World Cup showing since lifting the trophy in 1966. They beat France in a breathless third-place play-off that finished 6-4.