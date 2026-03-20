The match between Genoa and Udinese, which kicked off at 8.45 pm on Friday 20 March as part of the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season, saw a moment of great tension in the 49th minute of the second half when, following a handball by Kabasele in the box, referee Collu awarded a penalty to the Rossoblù.





However, following a lengthy VAR check, the referee was called to the On-Field Review, which convinced him to overturn the penalty decision, sparking a reaction from the Genoa bench and the entire stadium.



