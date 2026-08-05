Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
TOPSHOT-FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A new chapter of exceptional proportions: why Salah's transfer differs from the experiences of all Egyptians in Turkey

FEATURES
Transfers
Super Lig
Premier League
Liverpool
Trabzonspor
M. Salah
M. Mohamed
A. Hosny
A. Elgenawy
A. Abdelaziz
Türkiye
Egypt
England

Dozens of Egyptians have played in Turkey before

Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor opens a new chapter in the long history of Egyptian players on Turkish pitches, a story that began with distinguished names and now stretches to the greatest player the Pharaohs have ever produced.

For decades, Turkey has been a prominent destination for Egyptian footballers. Some thrived there for years. Others came and went without leaving a mark.

Salah's arrival at Trabzonspor, though, works to standards Turkish football has never seen before when it comes to Egyptian deals. The country has never welcomed an Egyptian player who achieved what Salah has over his long career.

Trabzonspor match tickets in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

  • FBL-KSA-EGY-FRIENDLYAFP

    Egypt in Trabzon: 3 experiences before Salah

    Mohamed Salah has become the fourth Egyptian in history to pull on the Trabzonspor shirt, following Ayman Abdelaziz, Sayed Moawad and Trezeguet.

    Abdelaziz kicked off his Turkish adventure with a move to Kocaelispor from Zamalek in the summer of 2000. He signed for Trabzonspor in January 2007 and stayed until July 2008 before heading back to Zamalek.

    Across 55 appearances for the Turkish club, he scored two goals and set up 10 more.

    Moawad, by contrast, arrived in Trabzon in January 2008 but barely settled. He returned to Egypt at the end of the season and joined Al Ahly.

    Just four matches and 195 minutes was all Moawad managed, with no goals and no assists to show for it.

    Trezeguet proved the pick of the bunch. Mahmoud Hassan joined from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 and stayed until the summer of 2025, spending one season on loan at Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

    He made 76 appearances across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists. He also helped the club lift the 2023 Turkish Super Cup.

    • Advertisement
  • ahmed hassan twitter

    Egyptians in Turkey: between resounding success and clear decline

      Look beyond Trabzonspor to the Turkish league as a whole and you find that the Egyptian experiences split between clear paths of success and others long since forgotten.

    Ahmed Hassan "the Dean" stands as the most prominent example of the Egyptian professional in Turkey. He roamed through Kocaelispor, Denizlispor and Gençlerbirliği before hitting the peak of his success at Beşiktaş, where he ranked among the best foreign professionals in the competition's history. 

    Mostafa Mohamed made his mark too, in the shirt of the giant Galatasaray. He played 58 matches across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists.

    Abdelzaher El-Saqqa boasts one of the longest Egyptian professional stints in Turkey. His career there lasted 12 years, beginning at Denizlispor before he moved between Gençlerbirliği, Konyaspor and Eskişehirspor.

    Ahmed Hassan "Koka" also left his mark in Turkey, representing several clubs including Alanyaspor, Konyaspor and Pendikspor.

    Plenty of other Egyptian stars played in Turkey with mixed fortunes. Some produced an acceptable level. Others simply failed to make it work.

    The most prominent names to have featured in the Turkish league include Mohamed Elneny, Essam El-Hadary, Ibrahim Said, Amr Zaki, Mohamed Shawky, Amir Azmy Megahed, Mohamed Abdullah, Bashir El-Tabei, Ahmed Belal, Ahmed Salah Hosny, Mohamed Gouda, Amr El-Desouky, Ramadan Ragab, Mohamed Youssef, Samir Kamouna, Mohamed Sedik, Mohamed Farouk, Effat Nassar, Tarek Mostafa, Hossam Abdel Moneim, Osama Nabih, Medhat Abdel Hady and Yahya Nabil.

  • FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP

    Salah in Trabzon: exceptional benchmarks for success

    What makes Salah's move to Turkey stand apart is that it bears no resemblance to any Egyptian experience before it. Every former Egyptian professional entered the Turkish league either as a springboard towards the major leagues, like Mostafa Mohamed, or as a steady base from which to develop their careers, like Ayman Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Hassan.

     Mohamed Salah arrives as a former champion of the English league and the Champions League, one of the best players in the world of the modern era.

    Unlike the Egyptian players who left for Turkey before him, Salah has nothing left to prove. He achieved almost everything in his career before the move to Trabzon.

    Trabzonspor tickets in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

    Now it falls to the club to find the best way to cash in on Salah's stardom, whether through shirt sales, sponsorship deals, bigger crowds or other revenue streams that will surely swell with the Egyptian's arrival in Trabzon.

    Salah enters Turkish football through the grand door. He is not merely a player joining Trabzonspor. He is an iconic project for Turkish football as a whole.

     He stands today before a rich history written by his fellow Egyptians in Turkey, but he will write his own page with a different pen and to standards that accept nothing short of the summit.  

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS