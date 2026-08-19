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FBL-ESP-JOAN GAMPER-BARCELONA-AL AHLYAFP

Translated by

A narrow win, Hamza's brilliance and the Raphinha surprise: how the Spanish press saw the Al-Ahly and Barcelona match

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The Catalan side wrapped up their preparations for the new season

Barcelona's Hamza Abdelkarim, of Egypt, and Brazil's Raphinha took the plaudits from the Spanish press after the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Al-Ahly.

Both men found the net as Barcelona edged Al-Ahly 2-1 on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou.

  • FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

    A narrow win

    The Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" aimed its criticism at Barcelona, judging that the side fell well short of its usual level despite beating Al-Ahly.

    The paper's headline said it all: "A Barcelona far from its usual level begins the journey at its own stadium". The team, it argued, lacked the rhythm that had defined it under German coach Hansi Flick.

    Several players drew the paper's ire. Spanish winger Lamine Yamal came in for it, with his touches in the first half amounting to nothing. French full-back Jules Koundé also fell below his best.

    The paper's main focus, though, was Barcelona's return to the Spotify Camp Nou after around two and a half months away. Their last outing there came back in May, when the La Liga season drew to a close.

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  • FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

    Hamza Abdulkarim: the most effective

    The newspaper reserved special praise for Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, rating him the most effective player on the pitch across both Barcelona and Al-Ahly after he scored from three attempts on target.

    Spanish newspaper "Marca" agreed. Their match report noted that the Egyptian forward had carried his pre-season form into the game, extending his lead at the top of Barcelona's scoring charts with a fourth goal before the campaign has even begun.

    Abdelkarim refused to celebrate his goal against Al-Ahly, the club whose youth ranks reared him before he made the move to Barcelona last January. That detail did not go unnoticed by the newspaper.

  • FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

    The new signings: a strong start

    The newspaper also praised the way Barcelona's new signings performed during the current summer transfer window, chief among them England's Anthony Gordon and Germany's Karim Adeyemi.

    Gordon drew special mention from Marca. He may have missed a penalty at the death, one he had won himself, but the paper felt he brought pace and dynamism to the front line while operating at the heart of the attack.

    Adeyemi, meanwhile, showed early on exactly why Flick signed him. His searing pace threatened down the right flank from the moment he stepped onto the pitch.

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  • FBL-ESP-JOAN GAMPER-BARCELONA-AL AHLYAFP

    Raphinha: more than just an armband

    As for the Catalan newspaper "Sport", it devoted an article to Raphinha's first appearance wearing the Barcelona captain's armband, handed to the Brazilian star by Flick for the new season.

    Two things caught the paper's eye. The first was his pre-match speech, in which he backed teammate Ronald Araujo, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament injury before the start of the season.

    That speech, "Sport" reckoned, was the most important thing Raphinha did before his first match as captain. He spoke about his teammates before titles and trophies, proving himself worthy of the armband.

    His penalty was the other. The paper judged that converting the spot-kick he had won himself was necessary, rounding off his off-pitch words with something tangible on the pitch, even if he then handed the penalty duties to Spanish teammate Lamine Yamal.

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