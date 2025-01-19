Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates and Marcel Koller of Al Ahly GOAL GFX
Clifton Mabasa

'A message for ourselves as a small team' - Jose Riveiro hails Orlando Pirates players' Big Match Temperament after impressive win at Al Ahly, but Marcel Koller criticises Caf for lack of VAR in Champions League group stage - 'It is very sad'

CAF Champions LeagueAl Ahly SC vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCJ. RiveiroR. MofokengGilbertoRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMPremier Soccer League

The Sea Robbers outclassed the Red Devils to finish as Caf Champions League Group C leaders while the Egyptian giants claimed the second position.

  • Pirates beat Ahly in Caf CL match in Cairo
  • Riveiro and Koller react to the outcome
  • Both teams progressed to the quarter-finals
