'A message for ourselves as a small team' - Jose Riveiro hails Orlando Pirates players' Big Match Temperament after impressive win at Al Ahly, but Marcel Koller criticises Caf for lack of VAR in Champions League group stage - 'It is very sad'
The Sea Robbers outclassed the Red Devils to finish as Caf Champions League Group C leaders while the Egyptian giants claimed the second position.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates beat Ahly in Caf CL match in Cairo
- Riveiro and Koller react to the outcome
- Both teams progressed to the quarter-finals