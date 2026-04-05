Eight Manchester United players rumored to be on the way out

Manchester United appear to be on the cusp of an extraordinary summer that could completely reshape the squad, as part of a bold plan spearheaded by new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, aimed at bringing about a sweeping revolution within the walls of Old Trafford.

According to the British newspaper *The Mirror*, the club’s management is preparing for a busy transfer window, featuring a wave of signings alongside the departure of a large number of players, as part of a drive to secure a major deal this coming summer.

Reports suggest that the primary objective is to sign one of the Premier League’s star players in a deal potentially worth up to £100 million, prompting United’s management to consider selling a number of the team’s stars to raise the necessary funds.

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