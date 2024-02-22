Steve Komphela, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michaelson Gumede

'A lot of exaggeration' - Moroka Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha hits back at Steve Komphela

Premier Soccer LeagueSwallows FCCupPlatinum City Rovers vs Swallows FCPlatinum City RoversSteve Komphela

Moroka Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha has come out to lambast Steve Komphela's damning claims.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Steve Komphela is no longer Swallows coach
  • He parted ways with the Dube Birds this Monday
  • Swallows official has come out guns blazing

Editors' Picks