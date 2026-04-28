The Norwegian now shares 13th place on the list of defenders with the most assists in a single season. That tally matches the records set by Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich, 1973-74), Philipp Max (Augsburg, 2017-18) and David Raum (Hoffenheim, 2021-22). Only Jorginho (Leverkusen, 1991-92) with 14 assists and Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen, 2023-24) with 15 assists have done better. Ryerson has three league matches remaining to climb higher on the list.