Al-Nassr suffered the biggest defeat of last season, and it came not at the hands of Al-Ittihad itself but their current coach, the German Jens Wissing.
The date was 16 May. At Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Al-Nassr hosted Japanese side Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two.
Every prediction before the match pointed to a historic Al-Nassr win, given the gulf in resources between them and the Japanese club. Al-Ittihad's current coach had other ideas.
Wissing, then in charge of Gamba Osaka, guided the Japanese side to their first AFC Champions League Two crown in their history with a historic 1-0 win over Al-Nassr.
That single goal denied Al-Nassr the AFC Champions League Two title for the first time in their history, and robbed them of what would have been their first Asian trophy in 28 years, since lifting the Continental Super Cup in 1998.
Now Wissing returns to face Al-Nassr, this time with Al-Ittihad. On his shoulders sits the task of bringing down "Al-Alami" for the first time this season, just as he did for the last time at the end of the last one.
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