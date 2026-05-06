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A former Orlando Pirates midfielder has backed Arthur Zwane to make a sensational return to the Kaizer Chiefs dugout - 'I think the results speak for themselves'
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Proving his worth in Durban
Arthur Zwane’s first stint in the hot seat at Naturena was widely viewed as a disappointment, nearly damaging his reputation as an elite tactician.
However, since taking over at AmaZulu in October 2024, "10111" has undergone a significant redemption arc.
Usuthu are the main challengers to his old club Chiefs in the race for third place and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.
Under his guidance, the Durban-based side also reached the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup quarter-finals this term.
Lebohang Mokoena, speaking on Soccerbeat, he highlighted that Zwane’s success at AmaZulu has come despite having fewer resources than the league's heavyweights.
“I think coach Arthur has proved himself at AmaZulu with limited resources. You know what [he would say], ‘My first stint [at Chiefs] was not pleasing to you guys.’ He needed more time, and the team was very impatient when it came to local coaches.
"So, I think if they can get coach Arthur to come back," Mokoena stated.
- AmaZulu, April 2026
The deep-rooted connection to Naturena
Zwane is a figure synonymous with Kaizer Chiefs, having dedicated over two decades of his life to the club as a player and coach.
During his playing days, he secured 12 major trophies and later transitioned into the youth coaching ranks, where he was instrumental in developing current stars like Mduduzi Shabalala and Bruce Bvuma.
This intimate knowledge of the club's DNA is exactly why Mokoena believes a second chance is warranted for the 52-year-old.
Mokoena emphasised that Zwane's history with the squad's younger players gives him a unique advantage over other candidates like Benni McCarthy or Pitso Mosimane.
“He has worked with most of those youngsters; he knows the culture of the team.
"I think the results speak for themselves that he is right behind Kaizer Chiefs with a team [AmaZulu] that nobody expected to be in the top four," Mokoena added, pointing to Zwane's ability to overachieve with his current squad.
- Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026
A long-term vision for the Glamour Boys
As the interim duo of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef prepare to see out the remainder of the campaign, the speculation surrounding the permanent head coach role continues to intensify.
While Chiefs are on track for a CAF inter-club spot, the hierarchy is under pressure to find a leader who can deliver sustained success.
Mokoena argues that stability and time are the missing ingredients that Zwane needs to succeed at his former home.
“He has spent the second year and started [this season] with the team, and look where they are.
"So, if maybe he is given those two or three years and opportunity again at Kaizer Chiefs, I’m sure he can bring back the glory days," Mokoena concluded.
Whether the Amakhosi board is willing to turn back to a familiar face remains to be seen, but Zwane’s current form in the dugout has certainly reignited the conversation about his suitability for the biggest job in South African football.
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What’s next for Chiefs
The third-placed team are set to play away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns tonight (May 6) at Loftus Versfeld, in a match that could disrupt the title race.
Both teams settled for a goalless draw in their last faceoff.
In their last five clashes, Chiefs have won two, drawn two and lost one - their last outing against Siwelele.
For Zwane's AmaZulu their last five record is identical, although their last time out was a thumping 5-1 win over Chippa United.
With three rounds of matches to spare, Chiefs have the advantage in the race for third with a five point cushion.
But defeat to Sundowns and AmaZulu beating Golden Arrows on the same night would make the teams' meeting on May 16 a do-or-die clash for continental qualification.