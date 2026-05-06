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Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu, May 2025Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

A former Orlando Pirates midfielder has backed Arthur Zwane to make a sensational return to the Kaizer Chiefs dugout - 'I think the results speak for themselves'

Kaizer Chiefs
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Chippa United
A. Zwane

The Buccaneers ex-star has thrown his support behind the Amakhosi legend to make a stunning return to Naturena. With the Glamour Boys expected to reshuffle their technical team at the end of the season, the retired player believes the tactician’s recent exploits have proved he is the ideal person to bring the four-time champions back to their former glory.

  • Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu, May 2025Backpage

    Proving his worth in Durban

    Arthur Zwane’s first stint in the hot seat at Naturena was widely viewed as a disappointment, nearly damaging his reputation as an elite tactician.

    However, since taking over at AmaZulu in October 2024, "10111" has undergone a significant redemption arc.

    Usuthu are the main challengers to his old club Chiefs in the race for third place and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

    Under his guidance, the Durban-based side also reached the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup quarter-finals this term.

    Lebohang Mokoena, speaking on Soccerbeat, he highlighted that Zwane’s success at AmaZulu has come despite having fewer resources than the league's heavyweights.

    “I think coach Arthur has proved himself at AmaZulu with limited resources. You know what [he would say], ‘My first stint [at Chiefs] was not pleasing to you guys.’ He needed more time, and the team was very impatient when it came to local coaches.

    "So, I think if they can get coach Arthur to come back," Mokoena stated.

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  • AmaZulu, April 2026AmaZulu, April 2026

    The deep-rooted connection to Naturena

    Zwane is a figure synonymous with Kaizer Chiefs, having dedicated over two decades of his life to the club as a player and coach.

    During his playing days, he secured 12 major trophies and later transitioned into the youth coaching ranks, where he was instrumental in developing current stars like Mduduzi Shabalala and Bruce Bvuma.

    This intimate knowledge of the club's DNA is exactly why Mokoena believes a second chance is warranted for the 52-year-old.

    Mokoena emphasised that Zwane's history with the squad's younger players gives him a unique advantage over other candidates like Benni McCarthy or Pitso Mosimane.

    “He has worked with most of those youngsters; he knows the culture of the team.

    "I think the results speak for themselves that he is right behind Kaizer Chiefs with a team [AmaZulu] that nobody expected to be in the top four," Mokoena added, pointing to Zwane's ability to overachieve with his current squad.


  • Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026

    A long-term vision for the Glamour Boys

    As the interim duo of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef prepare to see out the remainder of the campaign, the speculation surrounding the permanent head coach role continues to intensify.

    While Chiefs are on track for a CAF inter-club spot, the hierarchy is under pressure to find a leader who can deliver sustained success.

    Mokoena argues that stability and time are the missing ingredients that Zwane needs to succeed at his former home.

    “He has spent the second year and started [this season] with the team, and look where they are.

    "So, if maybe he is given those two or three years and opportunity again at Kaizer Chiefs, I’m sure he can bring back the glory days," Mokoena concluded.

    Whether the Amakhosi board is willing to turn back to a familiar face remains to be seen, but Zwane’s current form in the dugout has certainly reignited the conversation about his suitability for the biggest job in South African football.


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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    What’s next for Chiefs

    The third-placed team are set to play away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns tonight (May 6) at Loftus Versfeld, in a match that could disrupt the title race.

    Both teams settled for a goalless draw in their last faceoff.

    In their last five clashes, Chiefs have won two, drawn two and lost one - their last outing against Siwelele.

    For Zwane's AmaZulu their last five record is identical, although their last time out was a thumping 5-1 win over Chippa United.

    With three rounds of matches to spare, Chiefs have the advantage in the race for third with a five point cushion.

    But defeat to Sundowns and AmaZulu beating Golden Arrows on the same night would make the teams' meeting on May 16 a do-or-die clash for continental qualification.