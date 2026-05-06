A former Orlando Pirates midfielder has backed Arthur Zwane to make a sensational return to the Kaizer Chiefs dugout - 'I think the results speak for themselves'

Arthur Zwane’s first stint in the hot seat at Naturena was widely viewed as a disappointment, nearly damaging his reputation as an elite tactician.

However, since taking over at AmaZulu in October 2024, "10111" has undergone a significant redemption arc.

Usuthu are the main challengers to his old club Chiefs in the race for third place and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Under his guidance, the Durban-based side also reached the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup quarter-finals this term.

Lebohang Mokoena, speaking on Soccerbeat, he highlighted that Zwane’s success at AmaZulu has come despite having fewer resources than the league's heavyweights.

“I think coach Arthur has proved himself at AmaZulu with limited resources. You know what [he would say], ‘My first stint [at Chiefs] was not pleasing to you guys.’ He needed more time, and the team was very impatient when it came to local coaches.

"So, I think if they can get coach Arthur to come back," Mokoena stated.