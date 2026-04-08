A fascinating footballing paradox… The new-look Atlético attack, and Barcelona pay the price

Atlético Madrid face a tough test against Barcelona in one of the most exciting fixtures in Spanish football. On the surface, this clash appears to be a classic battle between a defensive side and an attacking one, but in reality it presents a striking paradox.
Under the leadership of veteran Argentine Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid have become a side that scores more than they defend, whilst Barcelona suffer from a defensive system that leaves them vulnerable to their opponents, despite their attacking audacity under Hansi Flick.