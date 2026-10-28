Since the modern Champions League format launched in 2016, Zamalek have crashed out of the group stage in every edition where an Arab opponent sat in their group.

Take the 2017 edition. The team finished third in a group featuring USM Alger of Algeria, Al-Ahly Tripoli of Libya and CAPS United of Zimbabwe, and went home early.

History repeated itself in 2020-2021. Zamalek faced Esperance of Tunisia, MC Alger of Algeria and Teungueth of Senegal, and never got near the quarter-finals.

Drawn with Wydad of Morocco, Petro de Luanda of Angola and Sagrada Esperança in 2021-2022, they again finished outside the qualification places.

The 2022-2023 edition brought Esperance of Tunisia, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Al-Merrikh of Sudan. Same story. Out at the group stage.

Now they sit alongside MC Alger of Algeria and Club Africain of Tunisia. Can the White Knights finally break the pattern?