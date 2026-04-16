A call from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Co.? 'We are representing each province that is in South Africa'
What the second leg means for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have been chasing the second star in the CAF Champions League to add on to the one collected a decade ago.
Last season, they reached the final only to be undone by Pyramids, who came into the fixture as the underdogs.
However, Masandawana will have to do without their key defender Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the first leg in Tunis.
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We are representing Mzansi
Former Chippa United defender Zuko Mdunyelwa has urged the fans, regardless of the teams they support in the Premier Soccer League, to come and cheer the Brazilians to victory.
“I can say to the football lovers, we are representing South Africa," he said in a presser.
“We are representing each province that is in South Africa. We are representing South African football, so let the supporters come in their large numbers and come and support us because this is very important for us, for our country as a whole."
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We are not players on bench but finishers
“It is very important. So, as players that are sitting on the bench, we are not seen as players that are on the bench but, most importantly, as finishers of the game," he added.
“There are starters and finishers. So, when we're sitting on the bench, we're trying to analyse the rhythm of the game, where I'm going to be needed, and how I can finish and help the team in the best possible way. So, when I came on, it was more about understanding what needed to be done," Mdunyelwa argued.
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Ndamane to the rescue?
-Meanwhile, Khulumani Ndamane has promised to step up and help the team if he is called upon to replace the suspended Grant Kekana.
"It's not like I am saying I am happy that he got a red card so that I would play," he said in a presser.
"When my chance to play comes, it will come, and if given the opportunity, I am ready to help the team.
“For us, it’s like we have played the first half, and you know in the second leg anything can happen. So, it’s important for us to remain focused to win the game and try to proceed to the next stage of the competition," the Bafana Bafana international concluded.