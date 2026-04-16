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Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Divine Lunga and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

A call from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & Co.? 'We are representing each province that is in South Africa'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs

Masandawana will be in action this weekend at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, hoping to eliminate Esperance from the prestigious continental club competition. The Brazilians claimed a 1-0 win in the initial outing in Tunis a couple of days ago, explaining why it will be vital for them to have maximum support at home.

  • What the second leg means for Sundowns

    Mamelodi Sundowns have been chasing the second star in the CAF Champions League to add on to the one collected a decade ago.

    Last season, they reached the final only to be undone by Pyramids, who came into the fixture as the underdogs.

    However, Masandawana will have to do without their key defender Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the first leg in Tunis.


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  • Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    We are representing Mzansi

    Former Chippa United defender Zuko Mdunyelwa has urged the fans, regardless of the teams they support in the Premier Soccer League, to come and cheer the Brazilians to victory.

    “I can say to the football lovers, we are representing South Africa," he said in a presser.

    “We are representing each province that is in South Africa. We are representing South African football, so let the supporters come in their large numbers and come and support us because this is very important for us, for our country as a whole."

  • Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    We are not players on bench but finishers

    “It is very important. So, as players that are sitting on the bench, we are not seen as players that are on the bench but, most importantly, as finishers of the game," he added.

    “There are starters and finishers. So, when we're sitting on the bench, we're trying to analyse the rhythm of the game, where I'm going to be needed, and how I can finish and help the team in the best possible way. So, when I came on, it was more about understanding what needed to be done," Mdunyelwa argued.

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  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Ndamane to the rescue?

    -Meanwhile, Khulumani Ndamane has promised to step up and help the team if he is called upon to replace the suspended Grant Kekana.

    "It's not like I am saying I am happy that he got a red card so that I would play," he said in a presser.

    "When my chance to play comes, it will come, and if given the opportunity, I am ready to help the team.

    “For us, it’s like we have played the first half, and you know in the second leg anything can happen. So, it’s important for us to remain focused to win the game and try to proceed to the next stage of the competition," the Bafana Bafana international concluded.