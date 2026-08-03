A British newspaper: Hamza Abdelkarim is Flick's secret bet for the new season

According to the British newspaper "The Athletic", Hansi Flick told the press conference hall after Barcelona's friendly against Birmingham City: "Hamza Abdelkarim is very humble".

It took less than five minutes to prove the German coach right.

Barcelona played their first match in front of their fans this season. It finished two-all after normal time before Birmingham City won the tie on penalties, a contest in which Hamza Abdelkarim scored both of Barça's goals.

After the final whistle, the Egyptian striker waited for the media in one corner of the stadium, where he joked with journalists about the rumours that he had shared a room with Mohamed Salah during the World Cup.

Shaking his head with a shy smile, Hamza Abdelkarim said: "The same room? No!".

One journalist told the 18-year-old how wonderful it was to score twice on his first appearance with the first team. He replied: "The whole team helped me, it was a collective effort".

The stadium's public address system then cut across him loudly, forcing him to stop. He laughed and said: "They saved me!", making clear that facing the media, rather than the match itself, had been the toughest part of his evening.