"The trust of the people of Munich is paramount to me. I have informed FC Bayern that I am stepping down from my position as a member of the supervisory board and as chairman of the administrative advisory board with immediate effect," the SPD politician said in a statement.
A bombshell at FC Bayern! Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter takes action after fierce criticism
As a Bayern Munich fan since childhood, this decision was "definitely not an easy one for him," but transparency towards the people of Munich was more important to him than mandates or remuneration.
Reiter had recently come under heavy criticism because he had held various positions with the German record champions since 2021, but had not disclosed his remuneration to the city council as required. The debate intensified significantly, especially after a Munich city council meeting last week.
The trigger was two motions tabled at short notice by the opposition factions of Die Linke and the Ecological Democratic Party. They wanted to oblige the mayor to provide detailed information about his activities at FC Bayern. However, a majority in the city council refused to treat the motions as urgent. Reiter then stated that he would only comment in detail at one of the upcoming plenary meetings on 25 March or 29 April. First, he said, he needed to obtain information from the club.
Reiter intends to donate money earned at FC Bayern Munich
According to his own statements, Reiter earned €90,000 during his time at FCB, which he "naturally paid tax on properly every year". The 67-year-old explained that this money would now be used for social projects.
Last Sunday, Reiter received the consequences of his lack of transparency. In the Munich mayoral election, he only received 35.6 per cent of the votes (in 2020, he received 47.9 per cent). In just under a week and a half, he will therefore have to face Dominik Krause of the Green Party, who received 29.5 per cent of the vote and was previously deputy mayor in his hometown, in a runoff election.
