Amakhosi shared the spoils with the Citizens after a draw in the Premier Soccer League clash in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City at the packed Athlone Stadium, limiting their chances to finish at least in the top three in the PSL table.

Wandile Duba and Darwin Gonzalez could have scored early in the game as they both missed a couple of notable chances and the game ended in a stalemate.

Following the entertaining clash, GOAL brings you raw quotes from reactions by Chiefs' coach Cavin Johnson and City's Eric Tinkler.