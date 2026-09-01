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SAUDI-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-INVESTMENTAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

845 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal officially completed Wait, let me correct that. 840 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal officially completed

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The leader enters a new chapter in the history of Saudi sport

Kingdom Holding Company completed its acquisition of 70 per cent of the shares of Al-Hilal Club Company from the Public Investment Fund on Tuesday. The deal went through after all regulatory and internal conditions were met, with Kingdom Holding paying the full sum of 840 million riyals.

"The completion of Kingdom Holding's acquisition of 70% of the club," Al-Hilal announced in an official statement.

Kingdom Holding, for its part, confirmed in a disclosure on the "Saudi Tadawul" website that the deal closed on 1 September 2026. That followed the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and no-objection statements, plus the completion of the internal requirements set out in the share purchase and sale agreement.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal chairs the Kingdom Holding board, which now owns the majority stake in Al-Hilal Club Company. The Public Investment Fund keeps the remaining 30 per cent.

  • Equity valuation

    The deal valued Al-Hilal Club Company's equity at 1.2 billion riyals, a figure representing 100 per cent of the company's total equity. That put the price of the 70 per cent stake acquired by "Kingdom Holding" at 840 million riyals.

    "Kingdom Holding" confirmed the financial consideration had not changed from the previously announced figure. The recent developments, they added, carried no new costs tied to the deal.

    Both parties signed the share sale and purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund on 16 April 2026. The closing procedures followed around four and a half months later.

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  • The beginning of the story: promising opportunities and creating sustainable value

    When the sale and purchase agreement was announced, Al-Hilal Club Company carried a total enterprise value of around 1.4 billion riyals. The equity valuation, on which the deal's value rested, came in at 1.2 billion riyals.

    The two terms mean different things. Enterprise value represents the company's worth at the level of operations, while equity represents the value belonging to shareholders. From that figure came the 70 per cent stake, worth 840 million riyals.

    The Public Investment Fund had held the principal shareholding in Al-Hilal Club Company since July 2023, as part of the investment and privatisation project for sports clubs that also swept up Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr. 

    On announcing the agreement, the Fund said the deal aligns with its strategy of maximising returns and recycling capital within the domestic economy, supporting sustainable development and diversifying the economy, as well as contributing to the creation of transformative opportunities within the sports sector and enhancing its growth.

    It added that the acquisition by "Kingdom Holding" reflects its ability to identify promising opportunities and create sustainable value for shareholders and the national economy, and is also consistent with its approach of diversifying its investments in vital sectors with economic and social impact.

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  • Ambitious goals: a new chapter at Al-Hilal

    Under the deal, "Kingdom Holding" will support Al-Hilal Club Company in enhancing its commercial performance, expanding its international partnerships and continuing to develop its sporting infrastructure in line with global standards.

    Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of the board of "Kingdom Holding", called Al-Hilal "a national symbol and a source of pride" immediately after the agreement was announced last April. The acquisition, he said, reflects the company's belief in sport as a developmental force for the economy and society.

    Yazeed bin Abdulrahman Al-Humaid, head of the MENA Investments Division at the Public Investment Fund, said the fund is proud to help transform the sports sector, boost its appeal to investors and build sustainable results that take in players, fans and the local community.

    The fund has set ambitious goals for the future of the clubs, Al-Humaid added, aiming to drive success on both the sporting and commercial fronts while strengthening financial sustainability over the long term.

    Read also: 15 million euros not enough? Benfica shuts its door in the face of Al-Ittihad

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