The Premier League needed little time to show its early colours. Five rounds in, the surprises are stacking up. Manchester City have made a perfect start, Arsenal have suffered a sudden stumble, and a defensive crisis has gripped Chelsea. Manchester United, meanwhile, look nothing like the side they are trying to become, and Tottenham Hotspur are languishing at the foot of the table.
City may have swept up full marks, but some of the big clubs are already paying for their early mistakes. That leaves one question hanging over the opening month: are these five rounds just a passing phase, or do they already hint at how the fight for the title and the top places will unfold?
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