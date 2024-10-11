2025 Afcon Qualifiers! Teboho Mokoena sends strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi with brace in Bafana Bafana's routing of Congo-Brazzaville

Teboho Mokoena scored twice as South Africa thumped the Red Devils at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to go top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bafana hosted Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha

They won 5-0 with Mokoena grabbing a brace

Broos' side is now top of Groupo K Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below