2025 Afcon Qualifiers! Teboho Mokoena sends strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi with brace in Bafana Bafana's routing of Congo-Brazzaville
Teboho Mokoena scored twice as South Africa thumped the Red Devils at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to go top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers.
- Bafana hosted Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha
- They won 5-0 with Mokoena grabbing a brace
- Broos' side is now top of Groupo K