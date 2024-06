GOAL updates you on everything you need to know ahead of annual regional competition.

A total of 12 teams will be battling it out in the 2024 Cosafa Cup tournament set to run from 26 June to 7 July.

This is a prestigious tournament that allows players to showcase their talents in preparation for a bigger calling.

Zambia have won it a record seven times with South Africa's Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe coming in with five titles each.

GOAL provides you with the information you need to know ahead of the annual competition.