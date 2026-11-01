Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Tifosi JuventusGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

“129 years of glory and the shirt is history. Give us back our Juventus”: Juventus fans protest outside the stadium before the match against Napoli

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Peaceful protest by Juventus ultras before Juventus-Napoli

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Juventus face a tough but crucial test against Napoli in a direct clash on matchday 10 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. They go into it after one of their worst performances of the season, an away defeat to Genoa. That result has reignited the crisis surrounding the team and Luciano Spalletti's position as manager.

Outside the Allianz Stadium, the Juventus ultras made their displeasure known with chants accusing the team and manager. Above all, a banner urged the players to respect the shirt they wear.

  • “129 years of glory, our shirt is history. Give us our Juventus back”

    One of Juventus's organised ultras groups has gathered outside the Allianz Stadium to protest against the team and the club. Loud but peaceful chants accompany a huge banner that reads: "129 years of glory, our shirt is history. Give us back our Juventus."


     

  • Will Spalletti make another change?

    Protests have targeted the team and players, but manager Luciano Spalletti has also faced scrutiny for some time. First, he switched to a 3-5-2 at the players' request. Then he returned to a 3-4-2-1 that cost Juventus in Genoa. Now comes his biggest decision: another 3-5-2, or a return to a back four in a 4-3-1-2, with McKennie behind the Kolo Muani-Woltemade strike partnership? The question isn't who plays, but how they line up.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP