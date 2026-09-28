AFP
Not interested! Raheem Sterling rejected by Ligue 1 clubs as former England winger struggles to find new team
Snubbed by French strugglers
Sterling has been offered to Ligue 1 side Le Havre, but the French outfit, who currently sit at the bottom of the table, have decided against pursuing a deal. It is a startling development for a player who once commanded one of the highest market values in world football and was a mainstay in the England national team setup.
According to Foot Mercato, the Norman club felt they were already sufficiently stocked in the wide positions and did not see the former Manchester City star as a necessary addition. This rejection was not an isolated incident; a second unnamed Ligue 1 side was also approached by the player's representatives, only to deliver the same negative response.
- AFP
A career in freefall
Sterling’s journey to free agency has been marked by a series of disappointing stints that failed to recapture his best form. After a high-profile move from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2022, he struggled to find consistency at Stamford Bridge and eventually fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola. A subsequent loan move to North London provided little relief, as Sterling played 28 matches for Arsenal, managing just one goal and five assists during his time at the Emirates Stadium.
In January 2026, Chelsea and Sterling reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, allowing him to seek a fresh start elsewhere. He briefly moved to the Eredivisie to join Feyenoord on a free transfer in February, but the Dutch experience proved to be short-lived and unproductive.
Having failed to secure a regular starting spot in Rotterdam, he is once again searching for a project that will allow him to revive his career, though the lack of interest from Ligue 1 suggests that options are becoming increasingly limited for the four-time Premier League champion.
Legal troubles mount off the pitch
Adding to his professional woes are significant legal challenges stemming from an incident in England. Sterling recently pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and the possession of six canisters of nitrous oxide. The charges follow a traffic accident where his vehicle reportedly collided with a motorway security barrier.
While there were no injuries to other parties, the incident has further tarnished his reputation and potentially cooled the interest of prospective clubs who are wary of the distractions his off-field situation might bring to their dressing room. The details of the case are particularly damaging, as he also admitted to the possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis during the police investigation.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Sterling?
The statistics paint a grim picture of a player who has not found the back of the net in competitive football since September 2024. For a winger who once thrived on his clinical edge and explosive pace, the lack of output is a major red flag for scouts across Europe.
The 320 Premier League appearances and 165 goal involvements he accumulated during his peak years at Liverpool and Manchester City now feel like a distant memory as he navigates the realities of being a free agent in his early thirties.
Despite the snubs from France, Sterling remains determined to find a new challenge outside of England to move away from the intense scrutiny of the British press and his legal troubles.
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