AFP
Phil Foden FIRES BACK! Man City star trolls furious Manchester United fans after controversial derby victory
Foden silences the Old Trafford crowd
Foden was in no mood to show sympathy to his cross-town rivals after helping his side to a vital three points, even from the sidelines. As he made his way out of Old Trafford following the final whistle, the 26-year-old was filmed by supporters grinning broadly and gesturing a "1-0" scoreline with his fingers toward the Manchester United faithful.
The provocative gesture came as a direct response to a barrage of insults and boos from the stands, with some fans audibly calling the midfielder a "cheat" following his earlier dismissal.
- AFP
Foden mocks United fans
The viral footage, which was shared widely on social media, captured Foden appearing completely unbothered by the hostile atmosphere. Despite the individual disappointment of his red card, the victory ensured City maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season, moving them level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the table.
For United, the defeat leaves them languishing in 13th place with just four points, a reality Foden seemed all too happy to remind them of as he headed for the team bus.
Red card drama and Fernandes flashpoint
The match exploded into life in just the 23rd minute when referee Michael Oliver brandished a straight red card for Foden. The incident occurred after a physical confrontation with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who had initially bundled the City man over near the touchline. In a moment of uncharacteristic loss of composure, Foden appeared to kick out at the Portuguese international while attempting to regain his feet.
The dismissal left Enzo Maresca’s side to play with ten men for over an hour, but they were rewarded for their resilience when Erling Haaland struck on the 60-minute mark.
- Getty Images Sport
Maresca calls for consistency in officiating
Speaking after the match, Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca was full of praise for his squad's character but questioned why Fernandes escaped punishment for his role in the Foden incident.
Maresca was then asked directly if he felt the dismissal of his star midfielder was the correct decision by the officials. He responded by suggesting that if Foden was to go, he should not have gone alone. The City boss told reporters: "It can be a red card but in the same action it can be a red card for Bruno. It is what it is."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting