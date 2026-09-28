AFP
Back where it all began! - Neto returns to Juventus at 37 as former Bianconeri goalkeeper rejoins club after eight years away
A surprise return to the Allianz Stadium
In a move that few expected at the start of the season, Juventus have officially announced the re-signing of veteran goalkeeper Neto. The experienced Brazilian arrives as an emergency solution for the Bianconeri, who found themselves short-handed following a devastating blow to their goalkeeping department.
The club turned to the 37-year-old to provide depth and leadership, confirming the deal through their social media channels with the message: Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Neto, with the Brazilian goalkeeper completing his move to the Turin giants.
It marks a romantic homecoming for a player who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Turin nearly a decade ago, before embarking on a journey across Europe's top leagues and eventually returning to South America.
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Juventus officially bring Neto
The deal was moved along quickly after it became clear that the Old Lady needed immediate reinforcements. The club confirmed the specifics of his new tenure in a formal statement, noting that the player is ready to contribute immediately to the first-team setup under the current management.
As per the official club announcement, "Norberto Neto is back in a Juventus shirt. The Brazilian goalkeeper returns to the Bianconeri, signing a deal until 30 June 2027. Born in 1989, Neto previously represented Juventus between 2015 and 2017, making 22 appearances across two seasons and winning two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup." This existing relationship with the club was a deciding factor in the pursuit, as the hierarchy valued a player who already understood the high expectations associated with the shirt.
Replacing the injured Grabara
The catalyst for this unexpected transfer was the unfortunate long-term absence of Kamil Grabara. The Polish goalkeeper, who had been a reliable figure for the club, suffered a catastrophic injury that has forced the medical staff to rule him out for the foreseeable future. Specifically, Juventus have picked Neto as the replacement for Kamil Grabara, whose season is over because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.
With the starting spot currently occupied by the impressive Guglielmo Vicario, the coaching staff felt it was essential to have a seasoned professional who could step in at a moment's notice should the first-choice keeper face any issues. Neto’s arrival ensures that the team does not have to rely solely on unproven youth prospects during a critical stage of the Serie A season.
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Neto cleared to complete Juventus return
Before putting pen to paper on his new contract, Neto had to fly into Italy to undergo the necessary fitness checks to ensure he remained sharp despite his age. The veteran arrived yesterday at Turin's Caselle airport before heading to J|Medical for the routine medical examinations that precede any professional signing.
Given his recent history in Brazil, the medical staff were keen to verify his condition, but the 37-year-old passed all tests without issue. His experience in high-pressure environments, including stints at some of the world's most prestigious clubs, makes him an ideal candidate to support Vicario, providing the tactical knowledge and calm demeanor required of a backup at a club of Juve's stature.
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