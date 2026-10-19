'And my island?' - Richarlison accuses Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of seizing his private island

"I did not want to sell him the island," the former Everton man stated in a video shared with his millions of followers. "Since I refused, these people took advantage of the situation in court." The striker, who has often been vocal about social issues in his homeland, appears determined to hold the powerful political figure accountable.

The timing of the accusation is particularly sensitive, as Brazil prepares for the second round of its presidential election on October 25, where the elder Bolsonaro's legacy remains a central theme of the national debate. The footballer's claims have added a surreal layer to an already tense political climate.

The financial stakes involved are significant, with the Spurs man alleging a total loss of his investment. "Flavio Bolsonaro and this man, Willer Tomaz, went there and took possession of the island in 24 hours," he said in the video. "That is where the justice system failed. To my knowledge, they took the island without paying a single penny. I invested about 10 million reals (£1.4m/$1.7m) there and I have recovered nothing." This direct plea for an investigation highlights the player's frustration with the legal process in his home country.



