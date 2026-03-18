The Cristiano Ronaldo effect! La Liga president reveals 'significant boost' for Almeria since Al-Nassr hero's investment in Spanish club

During the presentation of La Liga's 2024-2025 economic report, Tebas detailed the transformative digital growth experienced by the Andalusian outfit. He emphasised that the 41-year-old forward's arrival is a strategic asset. The president stated: "At least on a media level, it has made Almeria increase their followers on social networks by 25 per cent, and if I am not mistaken, it has become the fifth or sixth club in Spain with the most followers. If that achieves an appropriate 'engagement', today, being in the field of social networks with many followers gives you a lot of value when looking for sponsors and everything that entails around it."