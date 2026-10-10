Major Concern for Arteta! Arsenal Defender Piero Hincapie Suffers Fresh Injury Scare Ahead of Lille Clash

Arsenal's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday was supposed to be a moment of celebration as the Gunners moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. However, the mood at the Emirates Stadium shifted quickly during the post-match routines when Hincapie suffered a significant physical setback.

The defender, who had only recently returned to the first-team fold, was seen in significant discomfort during the standard warm-down exercises performed by substitutes and fringe players who did not complete the full ninety minutes, as per BBC.