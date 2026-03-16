Getty/Goal
Has Arne Slot lost the crowd? Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool boss he'll never get Reds fans back on his side after 'disgruntled' reaction to Spurs draw
A significant shift in Anfield atmosphere
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher analysed the toxic scenes that unfolded at the weekend. The atmosphere reached a breaking point on Sunday as the title defence continued to crumble. Following a 90th-minute equaliser from former Everton forward Richarlison, the home support made their feelings known with a chorus of boos directed at the pitch and the dugout. This latest setback follows a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves, leaving the club a massive 21 points behind league leaders Arsenal. The vocal frustration shown against Spurs marks a dangerous milestone for the manager, who has overseen a disastrous run.
- AFP
The difference between online and match-going fans
The former defender believes the vocal frustration highlights a massive problem, pointing out how patient the supporters had been until now. He stated: "It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season. The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans. For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even on the back of what happened with Mo Salah, the next game was away in the San Siro and the fans were chanting for Arne Slot."
Losing the connection with the Anfield crowd
He further elaborated on how difficult it will be to repair this fractured relationship after such a public display of anger. He added: "It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager. The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Liverpool?
The fixture list offers no respite for the beleaguered boss. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table on 49 points, they are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by two points and sit 21 behind Arsenal. Their immediate focus shifts to European action as they host Galatasaray on Wednesday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. After that, a tricky league trip to Brighton awaits on Saturday. Despite the league struggles, domestic silverware is still possible, with a daunting FA Cup quarter-final away to Manchester City scheduled for early April.
Advertisement