Zimbabwe vs Kenya Predictions: Crucial Group J Fixture

Split by four points in Group J, Zimbabwe and Kenya have it all to play for on Friday. Read below for our Zimbabwe vs Kenya predictions.

+

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Zimbabwe vs Kenya

Kenya to win – draw no bet with odds of @2.00 on Betway , equating to a 50% implied probability.

, equating to a 50% implied probability. Under 0.5 first half goals with odds of @2.25 on Betway , indicating a 44.4% implied probability.

, indicating a 44.4% implied probability. Kenya to win and under 2.5 total goals with odds of @4.50 on Betway, representing a 22.2% implied probability.

Kenya are predicted to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 on Friday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Zimbabwe and Kenya meet in South Africa on Friday evening with another competitive match expected after their goalless draw on matchday one.

Unbeaten in the section, many Zimbabwe vs Kenya predictions are going to favour Zimbabwe. The bookies are less confident, however, making the Warriors only narrow favourites to win this match.

A pair of wins over Namibia have put Zimbabwe in a strong position in the group, but they still need to prove themselves against the continent’s stronger teams.

Kenya, with a game still remaining against Namibia, will be in a strong position to advance if they win this match. Aside from a pair of expected defeats to Cameroon in this group phase, their record over the past year has been impressive.

With this match taking place in South Africa, and both teams competing in qualification for the first time since their bans, several factors come into play when weighing up Zimbabwe vs Kenya predictions.

Probable Lineups for Zimbabwe vs Kenya

Zimbabwe probable XI:

Arubi; Murwira, Takwara, Galloway, Zemura; Rinomhota, Munetsi; Dzvukamanja, Billiat, Musona; Mapfumo.

Kenya probable XI:

Odhiambo; Anyembe, Okumu, Omurwa, Ouma; Abuya, Akumu, Odada; Onyango, Olunga, Avire.

Backing Harambee Stars

Cameroon are the only team to have defeated Kenya since 16 November 2023. Kenya managed to secure two wins and a draw against Zimbabwe over that period, but are still considered underdogs for this match.

With the double chance on a draw or Kenya win priced at 1.50, we think the superior value lies in taking Kenya in the draw-no-bet market at 2.00.

Zimbabwe have only beaten Comoros, Zambia, and Namibia in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Bet 1: Kenya to win – draw no bet @2.00 with Betway

Quiet First 45

Only one of Kenya’s four group stage matches has produced a goal in the first half. That came in their 4-1 defeat to Cameroon, where they trailed 3-1 at half-time.

It’s safe to say this match will follow a very different pattern. These sides played out a goalless draw on matchday one. Zimbabwe’s only first-half goal was a result of a Khama Billiat penalty in their matchday three win over Namibia.

This is an excellent price on a goalless first half, considering how quiet the opening periods have been in this group so far. This is bound to be a cagey affair.

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Bet 2: Under 0.5 first half goals @2.25 with Betway

Away Win and Under

Nine of Kenya’s last 11 matches across all competitions have produced under 2.5 total goals. They have scored only three goals across their four group matches.

Zimbabwe’s defence has kept three clean sheets in this section. Their recent 3-1 win over Namibia is the only time they have seen a match go over 2.5 goals in their last seven.

An alternative to taking Kenya in the draw-no-bet market is pairing them with the under to get a longer price of 4.50. This is destined to be another low-scoring match, following Kenya's 2-0 win in the COSAFA Cup and the goalless draw on matchday one.