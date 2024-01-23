Zambia vs Morocco Predictions: Africa’s highest ranked team to qualify

We share predictions and betting tips for Zambia’s clash with Morocco, including 2.90 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Anticipate Morocco's Atlas Lions securing a victory over Zambia with a scoreline of 2-0.

Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations is wide open with all four teams in with a chance of making a top two finish.

Zambia’s disappointing 1-1 draw against the group’s lowest-ranked team didn’t help their cause but they’re still in with a chance of qualification.

Avram Grant’s men haven’t seen the round of 16 since their famous tournament win in 2012 and the coach will take heart from their draw with DR Congo on matchday one.

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tips

Morocco to win @ 1.55 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.10 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Hakim Ziyech @ 2.90 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chipolopolo will want to rediscover the form that saw them beat South Africa 2-1 and the Ivory Coast 3-0 in 2023.

Morocco have their fate in their own hands, with a draw against Zambia enough to see them through to the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They started the tournament on fire but were found struggling against DR Congo on Sunday afternoon.

While the continent focuses on the post-match fracas that ensued after the final whistle at the weekend, the Atlas Lions will be focused on bagging three points at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pédro.

A great record

Before the competition started, Morocco were only beaten once in seven internationals, an AFCON qualifier away to South Africa.

They are now unbeaten in seven games, including their opening two in Group F.

The Atlas Lions have a great record against Zambia, beating the Southern African nation three times in their last five meetings.

Zambia haven’t tasted victory in any of their previous four internationals (D3, L1).

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tip 1: Morocco to win @ 1.55 with Betway

A game with goals

The previous two meetings between these two ended with both teams finding the back of the net.

Zambia’s last five fixtures have had goals on either end and with the attacking talents on display this Wednesday, it seems that trend may continue.

Patson Daka and Kings Kangwa have been driving Chipolopolo’s attack, the latter scoring the only goal against DR Congo and in their friendly win over Wednesday’s opponents in 2019.

Morocco are also blessed in the forward department with Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech constantly being a threat to their opponent’s goal.

The Atlas Lions have found the net in each of their last eight fixtures.

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.10 with Betway

Ziyech’s Zambian history

Hakim Ziyech is one of the most influential players in Morocco's attack.

The former Chelsea forward registered a crucial assist on Sunday afternoon but seems to enjoy playing against Zambia.

In his last appearance against Chipolopolo in 2019, he scored both goals for the Atlas Lions and is likely to pop up on Wednesday night with a goal.