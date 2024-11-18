Where is the Betting Value in a Tight Ligue 1 Top Four Race?

PSG, already six points ahead, are poised to extend their commanding lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

However, right behind them,the French top flight is poised for a fascinating top-four battle. As the November international break arrives, there's only a six-point gap between second and eighth place.

Team Odds To Finish in the Top Four Monaco 1.12 Marseille 1.66 Lille 1.83 Lyon 2.50 Lens 2.75 Nice 5.00 Rennes 11.00 Reims 17.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

All to play for behind PSG and Monaco

The final two places in the Ligue 1 top four are up for grabs. Monaco look set to break away with PSG at the top, as their expected goal difference is almost double that of the third-best in the league. They are three points ahead of Marseille in third, despite having lost two of their three matches before the international break.

Marseille hold a -1.5 expected goal difference after 11 matches, which ranks eighth. Toulouse, who are currently 10th, with four wins on the board, have the third-highest expected goal difference so far.

Despite three wins and three clean sheets before the break, Toulouse remain rank outsiders for a top four finish at 34.00 with Betway, and 25/1 with Bet365. Away matches against PSG and Monaco in their next three fixtures mean it’s not a good time to back them.

Given the minimal differences in the underlying metrics of Nice, Lille, Lyon, and Lens, there is potential value in betting on the top-four market. Only two points separate the quartet at the time of writing, with Lille in fourth, owning a marginally worse expected goal difference than Nice, who are priced at 5.00 to finish in the top four with Betway.

Reims are in the mix at the moment too, but they have lost three of their last four. Their underlying metrics suggest that a push for the top four isn't imminent.

Nice offer value in top four bets

Among the four teams, Lens are the only ones without European commitments. With the extended league phases of the Champions League and Europa League running until the end of January, injuries and fatigue are bound to be a factor for those fighting for qualification.

This situation could work in Nice's favour. Meanwhile, Lyon and Lille have a good chance of qualifying in their respective tournaments, although they face some challenging matches ahead.

In contrast, Nice only have two points on the board in the Europa League. Although they have four potentially winnable matches ahead, failing to defeat Rangers in a couple of weeks could compel them to shift their focus to Ligue 1.

Nice have only won four of their 11 matches in the league so far, and their Europa League performances have been subpar. However, they have drawn with Lille, PSG, and Lens, and beaten Monaco and Brest.

Matches against Strasbourg, Le Havre, and Montpellier before the winter break are an opportunity to improve their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. We are expecting their odds to shorten considerably before Christmas.

Unbeaten in ten matches and likely to be favoured in their next three league fixtures, Lille are also worth backing at their current price. Yes, they are dealing with several injuries, but the majority of their sidelined players should be back by the end of this month.

Achieving positive results against Bologna and Sturm Graz in their upcoming Champions League matches will enable the Mastiffs to concentrate on domestic competitions come January.