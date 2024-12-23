Where does Clinton Larsen’s resignation leave Magesi FC?

After experiencing the high of securing silverware in their first-ever PSL season, Magesi FC are going through a new low of losing a veteran coach.

The annual coach merry-go-round has commenced and it remains to be seen what this latest resignation means for the Betway Premiership’s new boys. They’re destined to hit a slump starting with a date with Pirates next week, which sees them at 1.35 to suffer defeat.

Cup surprise Poor league form What’s next

David slayed Goliath

Teams that are realistic about their chances of winning the PSL title usually target other tournaments in the hunt for silverware.

Nobody would have predicted that new boys, Magesi FC would enjoy a fairytale run to eventually lift the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.

Although the tournament isn’t a FIFA-recognised event, the club and players would have been delighted to win a trophy that was open to the 16 PSL clubs.

From the onset, Magesi surprised the football world when they stunned Orlando Pirates 3-2 away from their Limpopo home.

Clinton Larsen is certainly an experienced coach and he used all his acumen to guide his troops to the final where Mamelodi Sundowns awaited.

Once again, pundits and fans assumed that Masandawana would walk the final and pick up their first trophy of the season, but Magesi had other plans.

Larsen’s men lived out the David vs Goliath story once more and saw off the PSL champions to win their first piece of silverware as a top-flight club.

During this run, they went through eight games without defeat, four of which were in the knockout cup.

However, their league form left a lot to be desired.

Struggling to adapt

Despite winning the National First Division title last season, life in the PSL was a serious wake-up call for the Limpopo outfit.

They opened their league campaign with two defeats in a row, which wasn’t ideal for Larsen as there were signs that his team were struggling to adapt to the PSL.

Before the Carling All-Stars game over the weekend, Magesi were on a run of three consecutive defeats in the league, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table.

In his post-match interview, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder announced his resignation from the club and once again shocked the football fraternity.

He alluded to the fact that there are 21 games still to play and he wants to allow the club to get fresh leadership and management in to try and rescue them from relegation.

They’re only three points from safety and are by no means dead and buried, but without Larsen’s guidance, survival might be a task too far for new management.

The future

Larsen’s immediate resignation leaves the Magesi hierarchy with limited time to find a suitable replacement.

There hasn’t been any word from the club yet regarding who could take over at the helm. However, they must gear up to face Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

No doubt that the Bucs will have revenge on their minds, especially after being knocked out of the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup by Magesi.

As for Larsen, he says he’s unemployed after Magesi, but there are rumours linking him to the Golden Arrows job, vacated by Mabhuti Khenyeza.

