What the coaching merry-go-round means for South African football

We’ve barely reached the midpoint of the Premier Soccer League season and there have been significant coaching changes across several football clubs.

The season of sacking

The festive season has come and gone but it was also silly season for several South African top-flight football clubs.

A whopping 32 different coaches were already in charge at some point this term. Only six coaches have held onto their jobs since the season’s start in August last year.

Three mentors were hired and sacked before a ball was kicked in the new season while Amazulu’s Pablo Martin was the first casualty once the league started.

Manqoba Mngqitihi was let go at Mamelodi Sundowns, despite him keeping them at the summit of the Betway Premiership.

In a first for football, probably globally, TS Galaxy’s Sead Ramovic quit the team live on television immediately after a match.

However, there have been other major departures since, making for an interesting second half of the season.

Magesi FC

New boys Magesi FC weren’t disastrous under Clinton Larsen. In fact, he led the team to silverware in the form of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Their league form was quite poor, leading to Larsen following Ramovic’s lead and placing his resignation in his post-match television interview.

Former South Africa under-23 coach, Owen Da Gama was named as his replacement and tasked with keeping the league’s new boys in the PSL this season.

He managed a draw in his first game in charge but the club are still dead last and face a tough Amazulu side this weekend.

Cape Town City

With the side sitting just three points above the relegation zone, Cape Town City decided to part ways with Eric Tinkler.

He presided over second, fourth, and fifth-place finishes in his last three seasons but has failed to match those results this term.

The club appointed former Kaizer Chiefs boss Muhsin Ertugral as the interim coach until the end of the season before he moves into his Technical Director’s role.

He’s already started working his defensive magic as the Citizens saw off both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates by a 1-0 scoreline in the space of three days.

Consequently, the Mother City outfit have climbed into sixth position in the table, five points away from the top three.

Their next date is away to Marumo Gallants where you would fancy them to bag three points.

Other changes

On the note of Marumo Gallants, Dan Malesela was given special leave, effectively sending him to the Bahamas for two matches but he’s now returned to the helm of the club.

Chippa United’s Kwanele Kopo was another casualty at the end of December. His position has been filled by Thabo September who will be assisted by Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Khenyeza himself left Golden Arrows as their head coach after walking out of his potion with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

