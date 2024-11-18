What Sead Ramovic’s resignation means for TS Galaxy

South African football is accustomed to experiencing unconventional events on the pitch and off it.

Managerial outbursts, horrendous officiating, and verbal spats are par for the course in the PSL. When Sead Ramovic resigned on national television, he created a new level of eccentric behaviour than what we’re accustomed to.

A first for South African football The Rockets’ poor start to the campaign What now for TS Galaxy

Charismatic coaches

We’ve seen some radical coaches grace the PSL. Think of names such as Ted Dimitru, Mushin Ertugral, Viktor Bonderenko and Paul Dolezar.

These coaches will go into the history books as some of the most eccentric professionals to lead a club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Now, we can firmly stamp Sead Ramovic’s name into the history books as he pulled off a first that all of the names mentioned above would probably applaud.

Straight after TS Galaxy’s 1-1 draw to Stellenbosch before the international break, the German-born mentor informed the public of his resignation via the post-match interview.

While it may have shocked viewers and fans, the team’s President, Tim Sukazi says that he knew well before kick-off that Ramovic was on his way out.

In fact, Sukazi mentioned that the coach informed him of his decision after their game against Magesi FC and then the players on the night of the Stellenbosch clash.

Ramovic alluded to the fact that The Rockets kept selling their best players to rivals in the PSL as one of the main reasons for his departure.

He spoke to the media and said, “This club, which operates on a model requiring player sales for sustainability, has given me so much, but my desire to compete for trophies at the highest level calls for a different direction, where financial stability can better support such ambitions.”

The Bosnian was already snapped up by Tanzanian outfit, Young Africans. After leading Galaxy to their highest league finish and a cup final last year, he’s bound to be a success.

Poor start to the season

It’s easy to see Ramovic’s point about losing his best players as he had to sell Melusi Buthelezi, Given Msimango, Terrence Mashego, Tshegofatso Nyama, Pogiso Sanoka, Bathusi Aubaas, Fiacre Ntwari and Lehlogonolo Mojela among others.

Parting ways with such talent will eventually have a negative effect on performances. While Ramovic has steadied the ship in years gone by, this term was proving more difficult.

After their initial six games in the Betway Premiership, TS Galaxy are rooted to the foot of the table having won just two points.

It now looks like an uphill battle for The Rockets to maintain their league status. However, they have time on their side with 24 fixtures to still play this season.

The future

Tim Sukazi was brash about the future of the club, saying that he doesn’t believe in the term interim coach.

He decided to appoint Ramovic’s assistant, Adnan Beganovic as head coach of the team who will be assisted by Vuyo Mere.

Additionally, they’ve added Nermin Basic as the technical advisor to Beganovic, who holds a UEFA Pro Coaching License.

The pair worked together at NKTravnik in Bosnia & Herzegovina and they will take charge of The Rockets in their next PSL game against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

There is still time for them to turn their season around but it will be a struggle for them to make the top eight this term.