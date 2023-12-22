West Ham United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammer time for United

We share predictions and betting tips for Manchester United’s trip to the London Stadium on Saturday, including 3.40 odds for the margin of victory.

+

The London Stadium plays host to West Ham and Manchester United for their lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

Both sides are next to each other on the Premier League table and the current form table, making for an enticing fixture ahead of Christmas.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Halftime/Full-time result - West Ham/ West Ham @ 2.85 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Jarrod Bowen @ 2.0 with Hollywoodbets

West Ham to win by one goal @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

Manchester United have only won once in their last five games in all competitions, that 2-1 win against Chelsea, which seems like it was ages ago.

The Red Devils secured a point at Anfield last weekend to register their first draw of the campaign.

Some would argue that it was a great result for a team that’s been struggling recently with plenty of personnel missing.

Unhappy hunting in London

Of the last 12 Premier League games in London, Manchester United have won just two, both against Fulham.

The Red Devils have a poor record at West Ham in recent times, losing in three of their last six visits (D1, W2), both victories coming under the watch of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

West Ham are in a good patch of form, losing one in their last six league games, an anomaly 5-0 loss to Fulham a fortnight ago.

Even though they were convincingly beaten by Liverpool in the League Cup at Anfield on Wednesday night, they will want to dispatch those memories by getting over United.

The Hammers bagged three points the last time they hosted Man Utd and they can leapfrog the visitors on the table with a win on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Full-time result - West Ham/ West Ham @ 2.85 with Hollywoodbets

Take a Bowen

As the club’s leading scorer in the Premier League this term, Jarrod Bowen is always a goal threat.

He’s found the net in two of his last three league games and has a total of 10 goals this season, just four behind Golden Boot frontrunner, Erling Haaland.

His goals account for 34% of West Ham’s total this term and having scored against the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Tottenham, you wouldn’t bet against him finding the net on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jarrod Bowen @ 2.0 with Hollywoodbets

West Ham to edge it

Manchester United have gone three league games in December without scoring, the most in a single month since January 2020 and they’ve drawn a blank in 11 games this calendar year.

Erik ten Hag’s troops average a goal per game on the road, which may not be enough to turn over West Ham.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ men scored 15 times at the London Stadium, just three short of United’s entire tally this season.

Having won the corresponding fixture 1-0 in May this year, West Ham are in prime position to repeat that feat.