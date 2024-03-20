Wales vs Finland Predictions: Wales to make home advantage count

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the European Championship playoff semi-final clash between Wales and Finland.

+

Wales are on the brink of qualifying for their third European Championship in a row and after qualifying for their first World Cup in 64 years, you wouldn’t bet against them.

The Red Dragons achieved a respectable third-place finish in the qualifying group behind Croatia and Turkey, just four points behind automatic progress.

Wales vs Finland Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 2.18 with Betway

Match result and overs/unders - Wales & over 1.5 goals @ 2.42 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Keiffer Moore @ 2.95 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The hosts won’t mind being dragged into the playoffs as they overcame a similar situation in 2022 to book their ticket to Qatar.

Both playoff fixtures were also at the Cardiff City Stadium like Thursday night’s battle against Finland. If Wales emerge victorious, the final will also be played in front of their home crowd.

Rob Page and his charges don’t need more encouragement than providing their partisan fans with the result they need to make travel arrangements to Germany in June.

Efficiency in attack

Even though Wales were in a tough qualifying group, there was a goal in every game they played. 62% of their fixtures in this competition have seen both teams score on the day.

With 10 goals in eight games, Page’s men average 1.25 goals per game. However, it’s concerning that their concession rate is the same, a weakness that Finland can exploit.

Teemu Pukki leads the line for the Eagle-owls and he’s currently Finland’s all-time leading goalscorer. He was on target the last time he visited Wales on international duty.

The visitors' efficiency in front of goal makes them likely to score on Thursday after they found the net 18 times in their 10 group fixtures, averaging 1.80 goals per match.

Wales vs Finland Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 2.18 with Betway

The Cardiff fortress

The hosts should be high on confidence going into Thursday’s match as they’re unbeaten in their last six fixtures across all competitions.

Finland, on the other hand, head into this match on the back of two victories, preceded by three losses on the bounce.

The Eagle-owls haven’t had joy against Wales recently, failing to get the better of them in their last four head-to-heads (D2, L2).

Home advantage is massive for the Welsh as they’ve only lost one Euro qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium since March 2011 (W10, D4).

Wales vs Finland Betting Tip 2: Match result and overs/unders - Wales & over 1.5 goals @ 2.42 with Betway

For club and country

The good news for Page is his attacking options are flying for their clubs at the moment. Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore have been finding the net more regularly for their clubs.

The latter has been excellent since his loan move from Bournemouth to Ipswich Town, scoring six times in his 10 club appearances.

All of his last three international goals have come on Welsh soil and he is primed to hit the target on Thursday night.