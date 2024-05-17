Villarreal vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Villarreal’s European chances hanging in the balance

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the La Liga fixture between Villarreal and Real Madrid.

+

After a poor start to the La Liga season, Villarreal put together a more consistent run in the latter half of the campaign.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

First-half result - Real Madrid @ 2.39 with 10bet

Double chance & total - Villarreal/Real Madrid & over 3.5 goals @ 2.55 with 10bet

Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz @ 3.30 with 10bet

Consequently, the Yellow Submarine are in eighth place going into this round of fixtures and will have a chance to qualify for Europe next season with a positive result.

They’re three points behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad and having played an additional game, will require other results to go their way in the last few fixtures.

Villarreal entertain the newly-crowned champions Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday night.

Los Blancos can relax a little in La Liga with two games to play as they have already lifted their title. With the Champions League final in mind, they could let their guard down here.

Early advantage for the visitors

Villarreal’s record at home this term is nothing to be proud of as they’ve lost as many games as they’ve won (L7, W7).

At halftime in their backyard, the hosts were only on the winning side on four occasions while they went into the break losing seven times (D7) from their 18 fixtures.

Conversely, the visitors were incredible at halftime both on the road and at home. Real won seven first halves of football away from home from 18 matches (D8, L3).

With the hosts losing after 45 minutes in two of their last three home games, Carlo Ancelotti’s men could go into the break with a lead.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: First half result - Real Madrid @ 2.39 with 10bet

Could go either way

While the champions are likely to secure another three points on Sunday, there is a chance of Real becoming complacent since their job is already done on the domestic front.

Villarreal’s head-to-head record suggests that they could walk away from this weekend’s fixture with something.

The Yellow Submarine won the last La Liga match they hosted between these two while they both share two victories in the last five head-to-heads.

Real’s only loss this term came on the road, albeit, it came in late September.

They’re also unbeaten in 30 La Liga games, 14 matches away from home, indicating that this could go either way.

The visitors have also been blowing teams apart in the league, scoring at least twice in the last three games.

Four of their previous five games produced more than three goals, a likely outcome on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Double chance & total - Villarreal/Real Madrid & over 3.5 goals @ 2.55 with 10bet

Deadly Diaz

Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating his squad in preparation for Real Madrid’s massive Champions League final in the coming weeks.

He rested Brahim Diaz last weekend when they routed Alaves 5-0, which means the Moroccan could feature against Villarreal.

Diaz netted three goals in his last two La Liga appearances and he will be chomping at the bit to make a statement for a place in the first 11 for the Champions League final.